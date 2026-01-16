Deportations Improve Quality of Life

In just one year, President Donald J. Trump’s commitment to securing our border and enforcing our nation’s laws is liberating Americans from the crushing burden of unchecked illegal immigration. Through mass deportations, the Trump Administration is freeing up resources, revitalizing opportunity, and restoring safety — delivering tangible results that put American citizens first. Here is the proof.

Mass deportations = lower housing costs.

In 14 of the top 20 metro areas with the largest illegal migrant populations, home list prices declined year-over-year in December — and the three metro areas that saw modest price increases are all so-called “sanctuary cities.” Overall, home prices have dropped for the first time in more than two years as as housing affordability shows signs of improvement under the Trump Administration.

Apartment hunting in Tulsa is also less intense. Still, 7 out of 10 chose not to move, according to the RentCafe Rental Competitiveness Report.

New supply jumped 1.37% this season, compared to no growth last summer. Yet, even with more apartments available, 66.9% of renters stayed put, up from 64% last summer.

this season, compared to no growth last summer. Yet, even with more apartments available, up from 64% last summer. This influx of units pushed occupancy down slightly to 93.9%, a 1.2% dip year-over-year.

a 1.2% dip year-over-year. Competition also eased slightly: eight renters competed for each unit, down from nine last summer. At the same time, apartments took 33 days to lease, slower than the 29 days recorded last year.

down from nine last summer. At the same time, apartments took slower than the 29 days recorded last year. Tulsa’s Rental Competitiveness Index score landed at 78.9, still highly competitive but less intense than last year’s 81.4.

still highly competitive but less intense than last year’s 81.4. For comparison: In Oklahoma City, competition held steady at eight renters per unit, and renewals rose to 62.8% despite a small influx of new apartments. Its RCI score of 74.2 also placed it in the highly competitive category.

Mass deportations = higher wages.

American truckers and construction workers — both industries with high numbers of foreign-born workers — have reported large increases in pay as blue-collar wages grow at the fastest clip in decades. Overall, real wages for American workers are on track to rise 4.2% in President Trump’s first full year.

Mass deportations = more jobs.

Between January and December 2025, two million native-born Americans have gained employment, while 662,000 foreign-born workers have lost employment; 1.8 million native-born Americans have joined the labor force, while 881,000 foreign-born workers have left the labor force.

Mass deportations = lower crime.

The nation experienced the largest single-year drop in murders on record last year, alongside steep declines in rapes, robberies, aggravated assaults, shooting deaths (the fewest since 2015), on-duty law enforcement officer deaths, traffic fatalities, and overdose deaths.

The results are especially pronounced in Democrat-run jurisdictions where the Trump Administration conducted mass deportation and enhanced law enforcement operations:

Washington, D.C.: Since President Trump’s crackdown began, murders declined 60%, carjackings dropped 68%, and overall crime fell by nearly a third compared to the prior year.

Chicago: Last year, the city recorded the fewest murders since 1965, with shootings down by more than one-third.

Memphis: The city recorded fewer than 200 murders last year for the first time since 2019, with shootings dropping nearly 40% from the previous year.

New Orleans: Last year, the homicide rate fell to its lowest level in nearly 50 years.

Under President Trump, the America First promise is a reality. While Democrats fight to sabotage these gains and drag us back to the chaos of open borders, skyrocketing costs, rampant crime and social chaos, President Trump remains unwavering in his commitment to delivering the security, prosperity, and safety the American people deserve.