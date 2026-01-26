Schools, City and County Closed

Due to extreme cold temperatures and hazardous road conditions, Tulsa County will close the Tulsa County Courthouse and Tulsa County Headquarters on Monday, January 26. Tulsa City Hall and other public-facing City facilities will also be closed. Officials say City business will continue to be conducted over the phone or online. Most area schools are also closed. Details from County and City follow:

According to media releases, the decisions were made to help ensure the safety of the public and county employees as winter weather continues to impact the area.

The regularly scheduled Board of County Commissioners meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 27. Additional updates will be shared as needed.

The Tulsa County Emergency Management office continues to work with the City of Tulsa Emergency Management to support Tulsa and the surrounding communities. Daily updates between local partners help monitor essential community services and take action when needed to keep people safe.

Tulsa County highway crews have been working 24/7, using all available resources to address county roads and respond to winter weather conditions. At this time, there are no reported issues impacting county-maintained roadways.

To support these ongoing efforts, Tulsa County has the following resources in place:

• 15 trucks equipped with snowplows and salt spreaders

• 3 brine application trucks

• 1 motor grader for heavy plowing

• Approximately 6,000 tons of salt and 6,000 gallons of brine

If you must be out on the roads, please slow down and give our crews plenty of space to work safely.

View planned maintenance routes at: www.tulsacounty.org/gis Snow & Ice Removal Policy: https://www2.tulsacounty.org/media/rrgbfxz3/snow-and-ice-removal-policy.pdf

City Closures

Tulsa City Hall – Closed Monday Cashier Windows – Closed Monday for in-person services Utility payments can be made online at: www.cityoftulsa.org/utilities or by contacting City of Tulsa Customer Care (311) Customer Care / 311 Agents will take calls on Monday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. during normal business hours City Clerk – Closed Monday for in-person services The City Clerk’s office can be contacted on Monday during business hours by emailing: cityclerk@cityoftulsa.org Tulsa Permit Center – Closed Monday for in-person services Permitting activities can continue to be conducted by phone during normal business hours at (918) 596-9456 or online at: www.cityoftulsa.org/permitting Inspection Services – Neighborhood inspections are canceled and will resume when neighborhood street conditions improve. We will be doing emergency gas meter inspections (pending weather severity). To schedule an emergency inspection for critical utility repairs, contact Marc Cox at (918) 637-3575 for Plumbing inspection inquiries, Tony Connor at (918) 639-1524 for Mechanical inspection inquiries, Curtis Blevins at (918) 857-4004 for Building inspection inquiries, or Steve Malugani at (918) 519-8746 for Electrical inspection inquiries.”

Tulsa Municipal Court – Closed Monday Monday Jan. 26 cases will be passed Wednesday, January 28. Municipal tickets can continue to be paid online at: https://www.cityoftulsa.org/trafficticketpay

Tulsa Animal Services – Closed Monday ACOs will continue to respond to calls for service. Residents are encouraged to browse adoptable pets online at: www.cityoftulsa.org/TAS

Tulsa Police Residents can make non-emergency reports online at www.tulsapolice.org or by phone at (918) 596-9222. Emergencies should continue to be routed to 9-1-1.



Refuse & Recycling

There will be no trash service on Monday and no recycling all week. All trash customers should put their gray cart at the curb on their regular service day (Monday customers can put their cart out on Tuesday) and crews will pick it up as soon as they are able. If your cart cannot be picked up on your regular service day, please leave it at the curb until it’s able to be collected.

Recycling will resume the following week, with customers being allowed to put extra recyclables in a recyclable container (i.e. cardboard box) alongside their blue recycling cart.

Street Operations

Street crews continue to be on 24-hour operations, with the PM shift reporting at midnight tonight to continue plowing and treating Tulsa’s roads. Most of Tulsa’s roads have at least one lane that has been plowed, with various others now having multiple lanes plowed due to crews plowing in groups.

Tulsa County Emergency Management Director Bill Smiley urges residents to prepare now and remain vigilant as hazardous conditions continue.

Reported warming resources available include:

Broken Arrow Warming Stations

• Central Park Community Center, 1500 S. Main St. Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Harvest Church, 1814 S. Main St. Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25 | 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

City of Tulsa Shelters (Open 24/7)

• John 3:16 Mission – 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.

• Salvation Army Center of Hope – 102 N. Denver Ave.

• Tulsa Day Center – 415 W. Archer St.

• CREOKS Winter Shelter – 7216 E. Admiral Blvd. (Pets accepted)

• Tulsa Dream Center West – 4122 W. 55th Pl. (Pets accepted)

For a full list of additional resources and updates from the City of Tulsa, visit www.cityoftulsa.org.