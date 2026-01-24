Insurance Dept. Medicare Webinars

The Oklahoma Insurance Department’s (OID) Medicare Assistance Program (MAP) will continue its free Medicare Mondays webinar series in 2026, offering live and on-demand education for Oklahomans navigating Medicare.

The webinars, which take place at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of each month, provide unbiased information on essential Medicare topics for current enrollees and those approaching eligibility. Since launching in 2023, Medicare Mondays have helped hundreds better understand their Medicare options.

The series is hosted by MAP Divisional Director Ray Walker, who brings more than 20 years of healthcare industry experience to each session.

“Medicare is a great program that provides a wealth of healthcare services to older Americans, as well as people on disability,” Walker said. “We want to make sure people have the information they need to be able to access that program and make the most of the healthcare coverage they’ve earned.”

Registration is available at map.oid.ok.gov by clicking the revolving banner. Recorded webinars can be viewed on-demand under the Educational Videos tab and on YouTube.

2026 Medicare Monday Schedule:

Welcome to Medicare – Feb. 2

What if I Disagree? How To File an Appeal – March 2

Keeping on Top of Your Health – April 6

Medicare Supplement Plans in Oklahoma – May 4

Fraud Prevention and Reporting – June 1

Medicare Cost Savings Programs for Low-Income Seniors – July 6

How Medicare Covers Prescription Medication – Aug. 3

Getting Ready for Open Enrollment – Sept.14

Medicare Advantage Plans – Oct. 5

Preparing for Future Healthcare Needs – Nov. 2

Medicare Changes for 2027 – Dec. 7

MAP provides free, confidential Medicare assistance to Oklahomans. For additional help or information, call 800-763-2828 or visit map.oid.ok.gov.