First Lady Embraces US Armed Forces

First Lady Melania Trump Friday shared a nostalgia-filled message about the role love letters have played in America’s military community in her remarks to military families and service members at Pope Army Airfield and Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

President Trump and the First Lady saluted military families and the heroic members of the United States Army Special Forces who carried out the successful mission in Venezuela to bring Nicolas Maduro to justice. First Lady Melania Trump has long been an ardent supporter of America’s military.

Full Remarks by First Lady Melania Trump (As Prepared for Delivery)

On Love of Country and Love of Family

Good afternoon and thank you for your warm welcome.

The President and I are grateful to be with you—to honor the passion you share through unmatched bravery, resilience, and service to our great Nation.

Thank you for defending our freedom.

It is with immense pleasure for me to address the Fort Bragg and Pope Army Airfield community today. To our great armed forces of the United States stationed all over the world, I have a nostalgia-filled message: Happy Valentine’s Day!

Love letters have symbolized the union of patriotism and family devotion among our soldiers for 250 years. The harmony of love of country and love of family is what makes us uniquely American. It is this very balance which strengthens our military and builds our communities.