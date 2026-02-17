Property Taxes by State

Depending on where you live, property taxes can be anything from a minor annoyance to a significant financial strain. The average U.S. household pays $3,119 per year in property taxes on their home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Some states charge no property taxes at all, while others charge an arm and a leg. Americans who are considering moving and want to maximize the amount of money they take home should take into account property tax rates, in addition to other financial factors like the overall cost of living, when deciding on a city,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst

While property taxes may seem irrelevant to the 35% of households that rent, that assumption misses the mark. Whether paid directly or indirectly, nearly everyone bears the cost of property taxes, as they influence rental prices and help fund state and local governments.

So which states place the heaviest property tax burden on residents, and what should taxpayers know about managing and potentially reducing what they owe? To find out, we examined real estate and vehicle property taxes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and consulted a panel of property-tax experts for both practical guidance and policy insight.

Real-Estate Property Tax Rates by State

Rank (1=Lowest) State Effective Real-Estate Tax Rate Annual Taxes on $332.7K Home* State Median Home Value Annual Taxes on Home Priced at State Median Value 1 Hawaii 0.27% $888 $839,100 $2,239 2 Alabama 0.38% $1,249 $209,900 $788 3 Nevada 0.47% $1,549 $435,400 $2,027 4 Arizona 0.48% $1,585 $394,500 $1,879 4 Colorado 0.48% $1,605 $539,400 $2,602 4 South Carolina 0.48% $1,607 $259,000 $1,251 7 Idaho 0.49% $1,620 $418,600 $2,038 8 Delaware 0.50% $1,671 $352,000 $1,768 8 Tennessee 0.50% $1,673 $286,700 $1,442 10 Utah 0.52% $1,717 $489,400 $2,525 11 West Virginia 0.53% $1,770 $162,600 $865 12 Louisiana 0.55% $1,813 $216,500 $1,180 12 Arkansas 0.55% $1,840 $188,000 $1,040 14 Wyoming 0.57% $1,898 $309,700 $1,767 15 District of Columbia 0.58% $1,946 $737,100 $4,312 16 North Carolina 0.66% $2,183 $288,900 $1,896 17 New Mexico 0.70% $2,321 $248,100 $1,731 17 California 0.70% $2,320 $734,700 $5,124 19 Montana 0.72% $2,384 $375,800 $2,693 19 Mississippi 0.72% $2,381 $169,800 $1,215 21 Virginia 0.73% $2,419 $383,700 $2,790 22 Indiana 0.74% $2,461 $218,200 $1,614 23 Kentucky 0.75% $2,498 $205,600 $1,544 24 Florida 0.76% $2,530 $359,000 $2,730 25 Georgia 0.77% $2,568 $303,300 $2,341 26 Oklahoma 0.80% $2,663 $199,800 $1,599 27 Oregon 0.81% $2,700 $477,600 $3,876 27 Washington 0.81% $2,685 $564,600 $4,556 29 Missouri 0.85% $2,814 $230,300 $1,948 30 Maryland 0.97% $3,243 $419,900 $4,093 31 North Dakota 0.99% $3,286 $249,900 $2,468 32 Minnesota 1.02% $3,392 $329,300 $3,357 32 Maine 1.02% $3,406 $296,600 $3,036 34 South Dakota 1.06% $3,521 $257,400 $2,724 35 Massachusetts 1.07% $3,547 $562,100 $5,992 36 Alaska 1.11% $3,678 $352,900 $3,901 37 Rhode Island 1.21% $4,033 $404,200 $4,900 38 Michigan 1.25% $4,172 $231,600 $2,904 39 Kansas 1.29% $4,286 $217,200 $2,798 40 Pennsylvania 1.30% $4,328 $254,500 $3,311 41 Ohio 1.31% $4,371 $214,800 $2,822 42 Iowa 1.39% $4,634 $208,000 $2,897 43 Wisconsin 1.42% $4,734 $266,500 $3,792 44 Texas 1.49% $4,961 $283,800 $4,232 44 Nebraska 1.49% $4,949 $238,600 $3,549 46 New York 1.55% $5,167 $423,800 $6,582 47 Vermont 1.59% $5,295 $316,600 $5,039 48 New Hampshire 1.66% $5,511 $402,500 $6,667 49 Connecticut 1.81% $6,024 $366,900 $6,643 50 Illinois 2.01% $6,694 $263,300 $5,298 51 New Jersey 2.11% $7,022 $454,400 $9,590

*$332,700 is the median home value in the U.S. as of 2024, the year of the most recent available data.

Vehicle Property Tax Ranking

Vehicle Property Tax Rates by State

Rank (1=Lowest) State Effective Vehicle Tax Rate Annual Taxes on $29.1K Car* 1 Hawaii 0.00% $0 1 Idaho 0.00% $0 1 Delaware 0.00% $0 1 Tennessee 0.00% $0 1 Utah 0.00% $0 1 District of Columbia 0.00% $0 1 New Mexico 0.00% $0 1 Florida 0.00% $0 1 Georgia 0.00% $0 1 Oklahoma 0.00% $0 1 Oregon 0.00% $0 1 Washington 0.00% $0 1 Maryland 0.00% $0 1 North Dakota 0.00% $0 1 South Dakota 0.00% $0 1 Alaska 0.00% $0 1 Rhode Island 0.00% $0 1 Pennsylvania 0.00% $0 1 Ohio 0.00% $0 1 Wisconsin 0.00% $0 1 Texas 0.00% $0 1 New York 0.00% $0 1 Vermont 0.00% $0 1 Illinois 0.00% $0 1 New Jersey 0.00% $0 26 Louisiana 0.10% $29 27 Michigan 0.61% $178 28 California 0.65% $189 29 Alabama 0.70% $203 30 Iowa 1.00% $291 31 Arkansas 1.02% $297 32 North Carolina 1.10% $319 33 Montana 1.13% $329 34 Indiana 1.20% $350 35 Kentucky 1.44% $420 36 Minnesota 1.58% $458 37 West Virginia 1.66% $484 38 Arizona 1.68% $489 39 Colorado 1.79% $519 40 Wyoming 1.80% $524 40 New Hampshire 1.80% $524 42 Kansas 1.93% $561 43 Connecticut 2.07% $602 44 Nevada 2.12% $617 45 Massachusetts 2.25% $655 46 Nebraska 2.27% $660 47 South Carolina 2.33% $678 48 Maine 2.40% $698 49 Missouri 2.55% $743 50 Mississippi 3.42% $996 51 Virginia 3.97% $1,156

*$29,100 is the value of a Toyota Camry LE four-door Sedan (January 2026), the highest-selling car 2025.

Methodology

In order to determine the states with the highest and lowest property taxes, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia by using U.S. Census Bureau data to determine real-estate property tax rates and applying assumptions based on national auto-sales data to determine vehicle property tax rates.

For real-estate property tax rates, we divided the “median real-estate tax payment” by the “median home price” in each state. We then used the resulting rates to obtain the dollar amount paid as real-estate tax on a house worth $332,700, the median value for a home in the U.S. as of 2024 according to the Census Bureau.

For vehicle property tax rates, we examined data for cities and counties making up at least 50 percent of a given state’s population and extrapolated this to the state level using weighted averages based on population size. For each state, we assumed all residents own the same vehicle: a Toyota Camry LE four-door sedan — 2025’s highest-selling car — valued at $29,100, as of January 2026.

Please note that Georgia formerly imposed vehicle property tax but replaced it in 2013 with a one-time tax imposed on a vehicle’s fair market value (FMV).

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected as of January 29, 2026 from the U.S. Census Bureau and each state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.