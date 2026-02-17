Property Taxes by State

By WalletHub Analysis

Depending on where you live, property taxes can be anything from a minor annoyance to a significant financial strain. The average U.S. household pays $3,119 per year in property taxes on their home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Some states charge no property taxes at all, while others charge an arm and a leg. Americans who are considering moving and want to maximize the amount of money they take home should take into account property tax rates, in addition to other financial factors like the overall cost of living, when deciding on a city,” said Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst

While property taxes may seem irrelevant to the 35% of households that rent, that assumption misses the mark. Whether paid directly or indirectly, nearly everyone bears the cost of property taxes, as they influence rental prices and help fund state and local governments.

So which states place the heaviest property tax burden on residents, and what should taxpayers know about managing and potentially reducing what they owe? To find out, we examined real estate and vehicle property taxes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and consulted a panel of property-tax experts for both practical guidance and policy insight.

Real-Estate Property Tax Rates by State

Rank (1=Lowest)StateEffective Real-Estate Tax RateAnnual Taxes on $332.7K Home*State Median Home ValueAnnual Taxes on Home Priced at State Median Value
1Hawaii0.27%$888$839,100$2,239
2Alabama0.38%$1,249$209,900$788
3Nevada0.47%$1,549$435,400$2,027
4Arizona0.48%$1,585$394,500$1,879
4Colorado0.48%$1,605$539,400$2,602
4South Carolina0.48%$1,607$259,000$1,251
7Idaho0.49%$1,620$418,600$2,038
8Delaware0.50%$1,671$352,000$1,768
8Tennessee0.50%$1,673$286,700$1,442
10Utah0.52%$1,717$489,400$2,525
11West Virginia0.53%$1,770$162,600$865
12Louisiana0.55%$1,813$216,500$1,180
12Arkansas0.55%$1,840$188,000$1,040
14Wyoming0.57%$1,898$309,700$1,767
15District of Columbia0.58%$1,946$737,100$4,312
16North Carolina0.66%$2,183$288,900$1,896
17New Mexico0.70%$2,321$248,100$1,731
17California0.70%$2,320$734,700$5,124
19Montana0.72%$2,384$375,800$2,693
19Mississippi0.72%$2,381$169,800$1,215
21Virginia0.73%$2,419$383,700$2,790
22Indiana0.74%$2,461$218,200$1,614
23Kentucky0.75%$2,498$205,600$1,544
24Florida0.76%$2,530$359,000$2,730
25Georgia0.77%$2,568$303,300$2,341
26Oklahoma0.80%$2,663$199,800$1,599
27Oregon0.81%$2,700$477,600$3,876
27Washington0.81%$2,685$564,600$4,556
29Missouri0.85%$2,814$230,300$1,948
30Maryland0.97%$3,243$419,900$4,093
31North Dakota0.99%$3,286$249,900$2,468
32Minnesota1.02%$3,392$329,300$3,357
32Maine1.02%$3,406$296,600$3,036
34South Dakota1.06%$3,521$257,400$2,724
35Massachusetts1.07%$3,547$562,100$5,992
36Alaska1.11%$3,678$352,900$3,901
37Rhode Island1.21%$4,033$404,200$4,900
38Michigan1.25%$4,172$231,600$2,904
39Kansas1.29%$4,286$217,200$2,798
40Pennsylvania1.30%$4,328$254,500$3,311
41Ohio1.31%$4,371$214,800$2,822
42Iowa1.39%$4,634$208,000$2,897
43Wisconsin1.42%$4,734$266,500$3,792
44Texas1.49%$4,961$283,800$4,232
44Nebraska1.49%$4,949$238,600$3,549
46New York1.55%$5,167$423,800$6,582
47Vermont1.59%$5,295$316,600$5,039
48New Hampshire1.66%$5,511$402,500$6,667
49Connecticut1.81%$6,024$366,900$6,643
50Illinois2.01%$6,694$263,300$5,298
51New Jersey2.11%$7,022$454,400$9,590

*$332,700 is the median home value in the U.S. as of 2024, the year of the most recent available data.

Vehicle Property Tax Ranking

Vehicle Property Tax Rates by State

Rank (1=Lowest)StateEffective Vehicle Tax RateAnnual Taxes on $29.1K Car*
1Hawaii0.00%$0
1Idaho0.00%$0
1Delaware0.00%$0
1Tennessee0.00%$0
1Utah0.00%$0
1District of Columbia0.00%$0
1New Mexico0.00%$0
1Florida0.00%$0
1Georgia0.00%$0
1Oklahoma0.00%$0
1Oregon0.00%$0
1Washington0.00%$0
1Maryland0.00%$0
1North Dakota0.00%$0
1South Dakota0.00%$0
1Alaska0.00%$0
1Rhode Island0.00%$0
1Pennsylvania0.00%$0
1Ohio0.00%$0
1Wisconsin0.00%$0
1Texas0.00%$0
1New York0.00%$0
1Vermont0.00%$0
1Illinois0.00%$0
1New Jersey0.00%$0
26Louisiana0.10%$29
27Michigan0.61%$178
28California0.65%$189
29Alabama0.70%$203
30Iowa1.00%$291
31Arkansas1.02%$297
32North Carolina1.10%$319
33Montana1.13%$329
34Indiana1.20%$350
35Kentucky1.44%$420
36Minnesota1.58%$458
37West Virginia1.66%$484
38Arizona1.68%$489
39Colorado1.79%$519
40Wyoming1.80%$524
40New Hampshire1.80%$524
42Kansas1.93%$561
43Connecticut2.07%$602
44Nevada2.12%$617
45Massachusetts2.25%$655
46Nebraska2.27%$660
47South Carolina2.33%$678
48Maine2.40%$698
49Missouri2.55%$743
50Mississippi3.42%$996
51Virginia3.97%$1,156

*$29,100 is the value of a Toyota Camry LE four-door Sedan (January 2026), the highest-selling car 2025.

Methodology

In order to determine the states with the highest and lowest property taxes, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia by using U.S. Census Bureau data to determine real-estate property tax rates and applying assumptions based on national auto-sales data to determine vehicle property tax rates.

For real-estate property tax rates, we divided the “median real-estate tax payment” by the “median home price” in each state. We then used the resulting rates to obtain the dollar amount paid as real-estate tax on a house worth $332,700, the median value for a home in the U.S. as of 2024 according to the Census Bureau.

For vehicle property tax rates, we examined data for cities and counties making up at least 50 percent of a given state’s population and extrapolated this to the state level using weighted averages based on population size. For each state, we assumed all residents own the same vehicle: a Toyota Camry LE four-door sedan — 2025’s highest-selling car — valued at $29,100, as of January 2026.

Please note that Georgia formerly imposed vehicle property tax but replaced it in 2013 with a one-time tax imposed on a vehicle’s fair market value (FMV).

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected as of January 29, 2026 from the U.S. Census Bureau and each state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *