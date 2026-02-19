Second Lady Bookmark Design Challenge

Second Lady Usha Vance, in partnership with The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), announced a new Bookmark Design Challenge: Celebrating America’s 250th, an opportunity for students in grades K–8 to design an original bookmark celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary.



The Bookmark Design Challenge encourages young artists to create an original, hand-drawn bookmark depicting what America means to them. Designs may explore themes such as American history and traditions, symbols of unity and democracy, creativity and innovation, ideas of community, or hopes for the nation’s future. Students are invited to interpret the theme freely and creatively using artistic materials of their choosing.



“The Bookmark Design Challenge invites students to reflect on our shared history and begin imagining our future as we celebrate America’s 250th anniversary,” said Second Lady Usha Vance. “I hope the winning bookmarks will inspire kids to pick up a book and learn something new about our country as part of my Summer Reading Challenge!”



“As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to invite young people to reflect on what our country means to them through creativity,” said Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. “It is an honor to work with the Office of the Second Lady to celebrate the imagination and curiosity of our nation’s students while highlighting the vital role the arts play in helping us understand our history, our communities, and our shared future.”



This challenge is open to students across the nation’s 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories. Second Lady Usha Vance will select three national winners—one from each of the following categories:

K–2

Grades 3–5

Grades 6–8

Winning designs will be featured during commemorative activities celebrating America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, such as the Great American State Fair, the Second Lady’s 2026 Summer Reading Challenge, and other Office of the Second Lady and NEA events. Each winning student, accompanied by a parent or guardian, will also be invited to Washington, DC, in summer 2026 to participate in a series of celebratory events.



Applications must be submitted through the NEA’s website arts.gov/bookmarks before Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Please visit the NEA’s website for additional details, including full guidelines and FAQs. Questions about the Bookmark Design Challenge may be directed to bookmarks@arts.gov.