The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) yesterday announced proposed updates to federal line speed regulations in poultry and pork establishments operating under modern inspection systems. These updates reflect years of data and experience, and are designed to lower costs for American families, reduce outdated regulatory barriers for processors, and support a more efficient and resilient food supply.

“As Secretary, my responsibility is to ensure that American families have access to affordable, safe, and abundant food,” said Secretary Rollins. “These updates remove outdated bottlenecks so that we can lower production costs and create greater stability in our food system. By bringing our regulations in line with proven, real-world capabilities, we are supporting a stronger supply chain, giving producers and processors the certainty they need, and helping keep groceries more affordable for every household.”

USDA’s proposals would update outdated processing requirements for poultry and pork establishments operating under modern inspection systems. The changes would update outdated limits by allowing eligible establishments to operate at speeds supported by their processes, equipment and food safety performance, with FSIS maintaining full oversight. The proposals maintain full federal oversight in every establishment and reaffirms the authority of inspectors to slow or stop operations whenever inspection cannot be performed effectively.

Together, these actions provide clarity and consistency for establishments that have operated for years under a patchwork of waivers, pilots, and temporary measures, replacing uncertainty with predictable, long-term rules. The updated regulations would also remove worker safety attestations that fall outside USDA’s statutory authority, reducing redundant paperwork for industry.

Today’s announcement reflects the Trump Administration’s broader commitment to strengthen the American food system by cutting red tape, supporting domestic production capacity, and ensuring that consumers benefit from efficient and reliable supply chains including, but not limited to abundant, safe, and affordable food. These proposals are rooted in decades of data and uphold the core principle that affordability and strong food safety protections can and must go hand in hand.

USDA invites public comment on both proposed rules. Comments will be accepted for 60 days following publication in the Federal Register. More information will be available at www.regulations.gov.