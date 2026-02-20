Bolivian Illegally in Tulsa Arrested

A Bolivian national currently residing illegally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and wanted by a foreign country was charged by criminal complaint last week for receiving, distributing, and possessing child sexual abuse material. Vismar Erick Atahuichi Alanoca, 39, is charged with Receipt and Distribution of Child Pornography, and Possession of or Access with Intent to View Child Pornography. He is also wanted by INTERPOL and has been identified as a sexually violent predator with violent tendencies.

Vismar Erick Atahuichi Alanoca Photo from Facebook

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline received three reports from Facebook. Court documents show that Facebook reported that photographs consistent with child sexual abuse material were uploaded and shared by a Facebook user. Agents executed a search warrant and discovered that Alanoca possessed child sexual abuse material, including a prepubescent child being sexually abused. It is further alleged that Alanoca messaged with a Facebook user requesting child sexual abuse material.

Court records show that, during the investigation of Alanoca, agents discovered that he is listed as a wanted fugitive by a foreign country. The risk factors listed show that Alanoca has violent tendencies, is an escape risk, a sexually violent predator, and is cautioned that he is a sex offender, specifically involving minors.

U.S. Attorney Clinton J. Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma made the announcement. Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Robert for the Northern District of Oklahoma is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.