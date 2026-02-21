New Range Now Open at Copan

Hunters, firearms owners and people who enjoy the shooting sports have yet another place to practice with their firearms. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is pleased to announce the public opening of a new shooting range at Copan Wildlife Management Area, about 13 miles north of Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

“We are thrilled to be able to open yet another new range for the enjoyment of firearms and archery shooters alike,” said Communication and Education Supervisor Lance Meek.

The Copan range offers modern 50-yard pistol and a 100-yard rifle ranges with six covered shooting benches each; an archery range including an elevated shooting platform; and ADA access and parking. Additionally, this range is the first ODWC range to include a built-in vault restroom and a crossbow bench.

The Copan project is the latest completion in a campaign that ODWC began in 2015 to enhance public shooting opportunities across the state. Through a combination of new range construction and extensive renovations and expansions on WMAs, ODWC is ensuring hunters and recreational and competitive shooters have safe, accessible places to enhance their skills.

Completed shooting range projects since 2017 include Lexington, Cherokee, Pushmataha, Beaver River, Okmulgee, James Collins, Packsaddle, Kaw, Atoka, Optima and Copan.

State Rep. Judd Strom prepares to cut the ribbon to open the new shooting range at Copan Wildlife Management Area. Among the group are Justin Barnes, park ranger with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Amanda Thomas, ODWC’s former shooting range program coordinator; John Rempe, Copan WMA wildlife biologist, and other ODWC staff members and Oklahoma game wardens. (Photo by Heather Del Moral/ODWC)

Other shooting range projects are underway at Canton, Lexington, Pushmataha, James Collins, Beaver River, Texoma-Washita, Hickory Creek, Optima, Fort Supply, Sandy Sanders, Fort Gibson, Hulah, Keystone, Waurika and Cherokee WMAs. Use of these ranges is prohibited during all phases of construction.

Funding assistance for the Copan shooting range project came from the Wildlife Restoration Program and its Public Target Range subaccount; the National Rifle Association’s Public Range Fund; and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

ODWC has completed 11 shooting range projects since 2017, with 15 additional sites to be newly built or upgraded through 2029 and beyond.

For all ODWC shooting ranges, users are required to hold a valid Oklahoma hunting license or combo hunting/fishing license, unless exempt.

For ODWC shooting range locations and updates on range construction and renovation projects, go to wildlifedepartment.com/hunting/wma/shooting-ranges.