President Trump Heralds America’s Golden Age

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released the following after President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress. “President Trump delivered a strong message focused on putting America first. He talked about the issues that matter to hardworking families and key actions taken to strengthen pursuit of the American Dream for generations to come.

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin said, “Last night’s State of the Union was a victory for common sense— and a true celebration of America. It was the right message at the right time.”

Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen said, “It was an honor to attend President Trump’s State of the Union address. Congress, alongside President Trump, has fought hard to restore conservative values within our great nation. While there’s still lots of work to be done, I am encouraged by the direction our nation is headed and look forward to the year ahead! The American Dream is possible once again!!!”

Gov. Stitt added, “In our 250th year as a country, [President Donald J. Trump] highlighted inspiring Americans who represent the best and bravest among us and celebrated the rising tide of more Americans working and millions getting off food stamps. He cast a vision for keeping our communities safe, unleashing American energy, lowering costs, bringing manufacturing back, and making our country more competitive.“Oklahoma is proof that free market principles and policies work. We have made government more efficient, attracted record investment, and empowered parents and small businesses. I look forward to working with the President to reignite the American Dream, ensuring every American has the chance to pursue it.”

The White House Press Office noted, “President Donald J. Trump delivered a record-breaking State of the Union Address — the longest in American history — proclaiming the arrival of a new Golden Age for our nation just one year into his transformative second term.

“With boundless optimism and deep pride in our nation, President Trump highlighted his extraordinary progress in securing the border, unleashing prosperity, achieving energy dominance, and restoring American strength, while paying heartfelt tribute to everyday American heroes.



“His powerful and uplifting address immediately earned widespread acclaim from media, commentators, lawmakers, and grassroots voices alike — who praised its bold optimism, masterful storytelling, and unapologetic celebration of American revival,” the Press office declared.

Here’s what they’re saying:



New York Post Editorial Board: “President Trump hit it out of the park (again) with his 2026 State of the Union address, perhaps his most remarkable speech yet. The event was an unabashed celebration of America in its 250th year, hailing heroes from the Olympic hockey champions to 100-year-old veterans — and with a close reiteration why the nation’s best days are yet to come. He was the happy warrior we’d asked him to be, with a strong, clear message untainted by grievance — even as he expressed his disappointment with last week’s Supreme Court ruling on tariffs and drew clear distinctions between his program and the opposition’s.”



CBS News host Tony Dokoupil: “It was an extraordinary speech — the longest to a joint session in history, the longest State of the Union in history. In some ways, vintage Trump: combative, populist. Historic for other reasons, as well.”



USA Today columnist Ingrid Jacques: “Ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, he promised he’d discuss how we are a country ‘that’s now doing well with the greatest economy we’ve ever had.’ That’s what he needed to do, and overall, he did.”



Fox News host Laura Ingraham: “When future historians want to understand how Trump dominated American politics for 12 years, they should watch and read this speech.”



Commentator Marc Thiessen: “Truly one of the best SOTUs ever. The way he weaves the stories of ordinary Americans into his policy narrative is unmatched.”



Fox Business Network Senior Correspondent Charles Gasparino: “Trump is a colossus; an amazingly patriotic speech”



The Federalist’s Sean Davis: “Home run, from beginning to end. What a fantastic speech.”



OutKick founder Clay Travis: “This is an incredibly positive pro-America speech. I legit don’t know how anyone could disagree with a single thing Trump has said so far. It’s all basic common sense — lower crime, secure borders — and a celebration of American excellence through sports and military service.”



Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle: “This speech was Trump at his absolute finest and may have been his best speech yet — he’s definitely given some bangers over the years though. Exactly the right tone and message he needed ahead of the midterms.”



NewsNation host Katie Pavlich: “President Trump weaving stories of real Americans – tragic and triumphant – throughout the entirety of his speech was phenomenal.”



Former Clinton advisor Mark Penn: “SOTU How times have changed. Trump gave an artful and moving speech illustrating his policies with a parade of hero Americans from all walks of life. Probably his best speech framing his domestic and foreign policies. In contrast the Democrats were reduced to cat calls and slogans with curse words inappropriate for kids. They looked silly and small while Trump hit big, lofty goals and evoked emotion though the stories of real people.”



The Blaze founder Glenn Beck: “Tonight, you are seeing a different @potus at the #stateoftheunion . He is not cocky or a ‘big talker’ which is a hallmark and the funniest part of Trump. Tonight however, he has been funny in different ways, but he is not arrogant, he is confident, he knows who he is, and now WHAT HE HAS DONE. His track record in this last year doesn’t need any boasting. It speaks for itself. Time will tell, but my guess is that in 100 years, it will be George Washington, Father of our country, Lincoln, the savior of the Union and Trump, the REFOUNDING Father of the US. Thank you @realDonaldTrump”



National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez: “You saw a President who wants to make it a point to ensure that Americans don’t become the minority in America.”



ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl: “I would say overall, in terms of the speech, I mean, this had the makings of a, you know — they had real high moments of patriotism, great stories he told…”



Commentator Scott Jennings: “Moment of the night: Democrats refusing to stand to affirm their allegiance to American citizens over illegal aliens. Will be signature moment of this speech. Trump nailed them.”



The Blaze host Steve Deace: “I thought it was Trump’s best State of the Union speech yet.”



Fox News contributor Ben Domenech: “Fortunately for Republicans, Trump is very good at this.”



The Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway: “Trump asks people to stand if they agree that the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens and not illegal aliens. No Democrats stand. Trump pauses, understanding the significance of the moment heading into midterms.”



NewsNation host Batya Ungar-Sargon: “The showmanship, the stage direction, the surprise guest reveals, it’s truly off the charts tonight!”



The Callahan Show host Gerry Callahan: “A-plus. Trump’s best State of the Union, maybe his best speech ever. Wonderfully defiant, combative and unapologetic. Just relentlessly pro-American. Exactly what we voted for.”



Mark Levin: “It’s not just an excellent speech, it’s mostly POTUS himself. He’s a truly historic leader. I know it drives DC nuts. Who cares.”



Journalist Matt Taibbi: “For Donald Trump I think that was a very successful speech.”



Buck Sexton: “This is the best State of the Union Address I’ve ever seen[,] Not just by Trump. By any President.”



Allie Beth Stuckey: “Overall, Trump’s speech was strong and painted an unapologetically America First picture of our future while highlighting the deadly failures of progressive policies. It made all of the right people mad.”



The Daily Signal Politics Editor Bradley Devlin: “President Donald Trump delivered a brilliant speech tonight. He gave the GOP the roadmap to victory in the midterms. It was an aggressive, America First vision for the country, and he put pressure on Republicans in Congress to deliver.”



Washington Free Beacon Editor-in-Chief Eliana Johnson: “He bookended the speech with things that left me, and I think all Americans… feeling positive and good about the country.”



Patrick Bet-David: “This is going to be used in campaign videos for mid terms. What American voter would choose a candidate that defends illegal aliens over Americans? Who? Another 80/20 issue that democrats get wrong. It might even be a 90/10 issue. Double dumb.”



Former top Obama advisor David Axelrod: “I think [President Trump] did well … He used the gallery very skillfully.”



CNN’s Abby Phillip: “I thought President Trump actually delivered a higher energy speech than, I think, even his speech last year… Big moments, emotional moments.”



Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer: “This stretch of the speech about immigration and voter ID has been very powerful.”



Former Sen. Jim DeMint: “At the State of the Union address, President Donald Trump laid out a vision to transform healthcare in the United States: his Great American Health Plan, which would give subsidies directly to people rather than to the big insurance companies. Republicans in Congress need to turn this vision into a reality so that it can start to make healthcare more affordable ahead of the midterms.”



Former Rep. Patrick McHenry: “He nailed the Republican base.”



Former White House Deputy Counsel Gene Hamilton: “Could not have been more clear about the current state of our great nation.”



Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume: “It was, in a way, uplifting, I think. I think it probably did him — in the short-term, at least — some political good, for sure.”



Georgetown University College Republicans President Shae McInnis: “The President laid out an economic miracle. His economic agenda is so particularly tailored to my generation — my generation that has anxiety about finding jobs and starting families. And from his vital tariffs to his tax cuts to even his policies on housing and health care, this President is fighting for my generation.”



Commentator Priya Patel: “President Trump’s State of the Union tonight was really for the American people, and again, like we said, specifically for Gen Z. We’ve been facing an affordability crisis and job scarcity for an incredibly long time… These are top priorities for the President, and he made that evidently clear in tonight’s address.”



Buzz Patterson: “This is the best State of the Union I’ve ever seen!”



Grant Cardone: “Trump calls out Democrats for not standing to end the transitioning of children, ‘These people are crazy.’ Most authentic President in history. Tonight’s SOTU speech could swing the midterms!”



Kevin Sorbo: “Great success!”



Great American Health Alliance President Keith Nahigian: “The Health Alliance stands with President Trump in his fight to put patients back in control of American healthcare by moving federal health dollars out of bureaucracy and into the hands of the people.”



Faith & Freedom Coalition: “@POTUS delivered a speech for the ages, and we are so proud of the hard work done by Americans of faith to ensure that their values had the biggest microphone in Washington!”



Associated Builders and Contractors President and CEO Michael Bellaman: “ABC appreciates the president’s continued focus on the economy, expanding opportunity for American workers and addressing affordability. These priorities align with the principles that have guided ABC and its 67 chapters for more than 75 years and continue to drive success across the construction industry, which employs more than 8.3 million people and contributes more than $2 trillion annually to the U.S. economy… “The president’s broader pro-growth agenda is delivering tangible benefits. The historic Working Families Tax Cuts legislation, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, allows hardworking Americans to keep more of their paychecks and invest in their businesses. Meanwhile, progress on permitting reform is helping critical projects move forward more efficiently, while a more predictable and balanced approach to the Waters of the United States rule is reducing regulatory uncertainty for construction employers nationwide. Further, the new majority on the National Labor Relations Board will bring a more balanced approach to labor law and end regulatory overreach that threatens workers and job creators alike.”



National Small Business Association President and CEO Todd McCracken: “NSBA is pleased that President Trump underscored the broad benefits of the 2025 tax bill which has and will continue to benefit many small businesses with parity, predictability and permanency—something NSBA has been urging for many years.”



Americans for Prosperity CEO Emily Seidel: “This evening, President Trump outlined a number of significant accomplishments that have helped to change the trajectory of our country, slow inflation, and put more money in Americans’ pockets. We were proud to do our part to help advance The Working Families Tax Cut to the President’s desk. That historic piece of legislation was essential, and we will continue to connect people to its benefits. We were also glad to hear that the President isn’t ready to stop productive policy-making this year. The American people have been clear: they want Congress to act urgently to drive solutions, continue to bring down costs, and advance reforms that provide both immediate relief and long-term benefits.”



Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council President and CEO Karen Kerrigan: “President Trump’s focus on America’s economic momentum and the remaining work ahead to build on his policies to strengthen growth and opportunity spoke to the priorities and pain points of entrepreneurs and small business owners. The President reviewed important policy wins that are directly impacting America’s small businesses, and our latest Small Business Check Up Survey confirms that these policies are making a measurable difference… SBE Council appreciates the Trump Administration’s engagement, and willingness to listen and respond to the ideas and concerns of entrepreneurs. We look forward to working with the President and his team in the days ahead to broaden and strengthen the gains already secured through pro-growth policies.”



Gov. Greg Gianforte: “In one year, President Donald J. Trump has secured our borders, strengthened our communities, and brought the American dream into greater reach. Thanks to @POTUS’s leadership, the state of our union is strong.”



Gov. Kay Ivey: “@POTUS delivered a strong, patriotic, optimistic and America First state of the union tonight. As we look towards our nation’s 250th this summer, we can be proud about where we are going. The state of our union is STRONG!”



Gov. Mike Kehoe: “Patriotic words from President Trump tonight as we celebrate 250 years of our great Nation. The state of our Union is STRONG.



Gov. Jeff Landry: “America is BACK! We are bigger and better than ever before thanks to President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership. The State of our Union is STRONG and it’s only going to get better from here”



Gov. Brad Little: “As we look to celebrate 250 years of our great nation, it is evident that the state of our Union is strong! Thank you, President @realDonaldTrump. Idahoans look forward to another year of bold leadership dedicated to putting the American people FIRST.”



Gov. Joe Lombardo: “Tonight, I was encouraged by President Trump’s commitment to growing our nation’s economy, lowering costs for hardworking families, and protecting American workers. In Nevada, we share those priorities, and I will continue working with the President to strengthen our economy, expand good-paying job opportunities, and ensure every Nevadan has the opportunity to achieve the American Dream right here at home.”



Gov. Patrick Morrisey: “Tonight, during the State of the Union, President Donald Trump awarded the Purple Heart to Specialist Sarah Beckstrom (posthumously) and Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, a solemn recognition of extraordinary courage in defense of our nation’s capital. Thank you, @RealDonaldTrump, and @SecWar, for honoring their sacrifice before the American people.”



Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders: “America has been strong for 250 years because of heroes like those honored tonight – in uniform, on the ice, and in communities across the nation. President @realDonaldTrump’s State of the Union is a reminder that the next year will be built on that same strength.”



Senate Majority Leader John Thune: “Over the past year, President Trump and Republicans in Congress have worked together to get our country moving again and deliver real results for working families in South Dakota and across our nation.”



Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso: “Tonight, @POTUS was able to report that America is back on track. Republicans promised safety and prosperity for our nation, and we’ve delivered. The border is secure. Gas prices are at a 5-year low. Jobs are coming back. Wages are up And we’re just getting started.”



Sen. Jim Banks: “Exceptional speech by President Trump celebrating so many American heroes and America 250. Great honor to be there and represent Indiana”



Sen. Katie Britt: “Last night, @POTUS delivered the strongest State of the Union address in modern history. While Democrats stayed in their seats, Americans across the country felt a renewed hope as President Trump delivered a message of American pride and exceptionalism that we have not felt in years.”



Sen. Marsha Blackburn: “The State of the Union is strong because our border is secure. This is what real leadership looks like.”



Sen. John Boozman: “The Republican agenda is helping Arkansans keep more of their hard-earned paychecks while bolstering national security and protecting communities from dangerous threats including crime and drugs. We are working closely with the Trump administration, delivering on these priorities through the Working Families Tax Cuts and other policies that reduce burdensome regulations, unleash domestic energy and support those defending us at home and abroad. Importantly, the president’s leadership secured a once-in-a-generation investment for the families who feed, fuel and clothe the world, and we will continue our efforts to ensure a bright and strong future for rural America. I’m grateful for our partnership and appreciate his firm dedication to Arkansas’s and our nation’s prosperity.”



Sen. Ted Budd: “Thank you @POTUS for honoring Iryna Zarutska’s memory & standing with her loved ones. Our leaders should take violent criminals & repeat offenders seriously, enforce our laws, & always take action to protect citizens—not criminals.”



Sen. Shelley Moore Capito: “Tonight, President Trump delivered a forward-looking message highlighting the incredible progress achieved during his first year in office, while outlining a determined vision to build on that momentum and continue moving the country forward. Framing his remarks around the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding, he emphasized the historic significance of this milestone and called on Americans to seize this milestone as an opportunity to shape the next chapter in our nation’s story. More importantly, families in West Virginia and around our country who felt neglected by the policies of the previous administration are no longer forgotten, and there is a renewed sense of optimism that is evident across our state and our nation.”



Sen. Bill Cassidy: “Just wrapped up the State of the Union Address. I’ve worked with President Trump to deliver real results like ending taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security and lowering the price of prescription drugs. He’s got a bright vision for the country. I’ll keep working to lower costs and keep Louisiana communities safe.”



Sen. John Cornyn: “During the #SOTU tonight, @POTUS truly did lay out his vision to make America strong, prosperous, and respected as we head into the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding @America250.”



Sen. Ted Cruz: “I thought President Trump’s State of the Union address was masterful. The President’s record of success contrasts with the Democrats’ anger and hate like night and day.”



Sen. Kevin Cramer: “I just thought the president was fantastic tonight. He talks about so many things, it’s hard to boil it down to highlights. But what I really appreciated was he reiterated in very plain language without dwelling on any one thing. He articulated the victories of the last year, and particularly in the economy part of it. And of course, talking about the growth of American oil production and of course, the Venezuelan oil, the bringing down of gas prices and energy dominance. He was solid on that as he always is. Of course, reminding the people of just how overrun our nation was by illegal criminals, tens of millions of illegal aliens coming into our country. And the havoc they wreaked on us especially in certain cities and sanctuary cities especially. I just thought it was really good for him to remind us of how awful it was and then remind us of how good it is now with a border that’s not only no longer wide open, but it’s completely closed.”



Sen. Ted Cruz: “President Trump gave a bold, optimistic, and forward-looking speech tonight. I have been in the Senate for 14 years, and I have never seen a year like the past one in terms of the victories we have achieved.”



Sen. Steve Daines: “Just walking out of the Capitol complex after listening to President Trump’s State of the Union Address. Really remarkable evening. So proud of how the President recognized many ordinary Americans who’ve done extraordinary things. Proud to serve with the President, his great team, his great Cabinet. Thankful that we live in the greatest country in the world and that’s the United States of America.”



Sen. Joni Ernst: “Under President Trump’s leadership, America is back! As we near 250 years of freedom, we are unlocking the Golden Age of America.”



Sen. Deb Fischer: “Tonight, President Trump articulated the success of his policies to rebuild our military, keep our communities safe, lower energy costs, and realize the American dream for all U.S. citizens. I was pleased to hear the president renew his commitment to securing our borders, strengthening our economy, and cutting waste, fraud, and abuse. I look forward to continuing to partner with him to make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”



Sen. Lindsey Graham: “A compelling speech. A breathtaking summary of the most successful first year of any president in modern history. ✅ Growing prosperity at home.✅ Safer abroad. ✅ Bad guys on the run. Also, very high energy and unfortunately for the Democrats, they took the bait every time. Well done, Mr. President. America is back.”



Sen. John Hoeven: “President Trump’s address celebrated the 250th anniversary of our great nation and highlighted people and policies that make our country better and stronger. The President showed the real impact of the tax relief we passed last year in enabling Americans to keep more of their hard-earned dollars and our continued work to make life more affordable for families across the nation. That includes supporting our farmers and ranchers to ensure we continue to have the highest-quality, lowest cost food supply in the nation, and unleashing energy production in North Dakota and across the nation to fuel our economy and bring down costs. The President outlined work to make our nation safer here at home by securing our borders and stopping drug and human trafficking. Additionally, by promoting ‘peace through strength’ and supporting our men and women in uniform, we are making our nation more secure while keeping our adversaries in check. The address acknowledged the tremendous feats of Americans – from gold medal winners to U.S. servicemembers to a 100-year-old war veteran – and the people that make our nation great. We look forward to continuing to work with President Trump and his administration to keep our nation strong and prosperous for the next 250 years.”



Sen. Ron Johnson: “Tonight was a celebration of America and its heroes, laying bare the Democrats’ craven ideology and policies. Unbelievable that Democrats would not stand to reaffirm the American government’s first duty is to American citizens, NOT illegal aliens.”



Sen. Jim Justice: “What we heard tonight wasn’t just talk, but a celebration of all President Trump has accomplished since taking office. Under President Trump’s leadership, America is back on the right track. We’ve secured the border, stood with our men and women of law enforcement, cut wasteful spending in Washington, built a stronger economy for our hardworking families, supported our vital energy sector, and put the American Dream back in reach for Americans across the board. Hats off to President Trump, because we’ve moved mountains, and we have a whole lot of momentum at our backs to carry us forward.”



Sen. James Lankford: “Thanks to President Trump, the border is more secure.”



Sen. Roger Marshall: “Your family is safer today because of President Trump.”



Sen. Mike Lee: “Our destiny is written by the hand of Providence. God bless America, the greatest country on Earth.”



Sen. Dave McCormick: “@POTUS is delivering on the promises he made: peace through strength on the world stage, secure borders, safer communities, historic deregulation and tax relief, falling inflation, and greater economic opportunity. Pennsylvania is already seeing the results. With President Trump’s support, we secured $92 billion in new investments for the Commonwealth—in energy infrastructure, AI, and workforce development. The U.S. Steel–Nippon deal is strengthening American steel manufacturing and protecting good-paying jobs. And the Working Families Tax Cuts Act is now law, with benefits already being felt by hardworking families across our Commonwealth and the nation. The bottom line: the president is keeping his word. There has been lots of progress, but there’s still more work to do. I’m proud to stand with him and continue delivering real, meaningful results for the people of Pennsylvania.”



Sen. Markwayne Mullin: “One year ago, President Trump inherited a nation in crisis. In a matter of months, he’s restored 100% operational control of the southern border, incomes are rising, our military is strong, and America is respected again.”



Sen. Pete Ricketts: “Nebraskans elected President Trump to secure the border, cut taxes, and restore American strength. He is delivering on those promises. I will continue working alongside the President to deliver safer streets, more money in your pocket, and peace through strength.”



Sen. Jim Risch: “Under Republican leadership, Idahoans have more opportunity, more freedom, and more money in their pockets. In 2025 alone, we secured the border, delivered record tax relief for working families, killed the Lava Ridge project, eliminated excessive federal regulations, and reined in the wasteful federal spending that fueled inflation. President Trump’s first year back in the White House produced significant victories for Idaho, but our work is not over. I am committed to achieving even more for Idaho in the year ahead by partnering with my Senate colleagues to lower costs, ensure election integrity, and unleash American nuclear energy.”



Sen. Mike Rounds: “President Trump gave a great address to the nation this evening. I am looking forward to working with President Trump and my Senate colleagues to continue providing Americans with real results. Our nation is safer, our economy is stronger and our military is the most powerful in the world. We will keep building on these successes for an even brighter future for all Americans. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! #SOTU2026”



Sen. Eric Schmitt: “President Trump’s message tonight was clear — the previous era of drift of decline is over. A new era of security, strength, and prosperity is here, and our best days are still ahead”



Sen. Rick Scott: “Our country is stronger than ever thanks to @POTUS’ America-first leadership! Last night’s speech is a reminder of what happens when we have a Commander-in-Chief who’s focused on protecting our God-given rights & enacting peace through strength. There’s still more to do. Let’s get to work!”



Sen. Tim Scott: “During last night’s SOTU, @POTUS delivered a clear message about honoring our heroes, restoring border security, and putting the safety and strength of our country front and center. America is back, and the best days are ahead of us!”



Sen. Tim Sheehy: “Seeing @POTUS award the Medal of Honor to two great warriors was incredible to see last night, and I was humbled to be there for it.”



Sen. Dan Sullivan: “The focus of @POTUS’ inspiring State of the Union tonight was on the American Revival, the American Comeback, which dovetails with what I’ve been talking a lot about—the Alaska Comeback!”



Sen. Tommy Tuberville: “Thanks to @POTUS, military recruitment is through the roof. Amazing what happens when you focus on supporting our boots-on-the-ground soldiers.”



Sen. Todd Young: “Leaving tonight’s State of the Union address filled with pride after so many different Americans were honored by @POTUS. The incredible stories of ordinary Americans are what make our nation extraordinary.”



Sen. Roger Wicker: “President Trump was clear in tonight’s State of the Union Address: peace through strength is being restored under his leadership. I am proud to support his much needed $1.5 trillion defense budget to rebuild our military, deter our adversaries, and win the battles of tomorrow.”



Speaker Mike Johnson: “President Trump gave the longest State of the Union speech in history because he had so many wins to tout. So much good news to deliver. So much to remind the American people of. That we have kept the promises that we made in 2024. And the first year of the second term of President Trump was amazing and he put a lot of that on display tonight.”



House Majority Leader Steve Scalise: “That was a MASTERCLASS from @POTUS. His message was crystal clear. To the American people: Your country is safer, stronger, and more prosperous than it was just one year ago. To the world: AMERICA IS BACK.”



House Majority Whip Tom Emmer: “If it wasn’t clear to you before, it should be now: the state of the Union is STRONG under @POTUS and Republican leadership. 250 years of history have led to this moment. America is BACK, and a new golden age has begun.”



House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain: “Great job, Mr. President!”



More coverage:

The failing Tulsa World utilized AP coverage and the worst photo they could find – typical propagandists.