American Energy Dominance is Back

America’s Energy Industry, after years of attack by burdensome regulations, job-killing mandates, and foreign-dependent policies is awakening. Through decisive action, the United States has reclaimed its position as the world’s leading energy producer and exporter, driving economic growth, lowering costs for families, and enhancing national security according to White House officials.

The following actions reflect President Trump’s unwavering commitment to energy independence, economic prosperity, and putting America First. Officials declare American energy dominance is delivering real benefits to hardworking families across the country. Here are the receipts:

Record-Breaking LNG Exports: In 2025, the United States set a historic new record by exporting more than 100 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in a single year — the first country ever to achieve this milestone. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts that natural gas production will continue reaching record highs in 2026 and 2027, fueled by President Trump's "Drill Baby Drill" agenda.



Expanded Access to Federal Lands: President Trump opened hundreds of millions of acres for oil, gas, and coal production, reversing prior restrictions and prioritizing American resources.



Surge in Drilling Permits: The Trump Administration's has approved nearly 6,000 applications for permits to drill on federal lands — a 55% increase compared to the same period in 2024-2025 — accelerating domestic energy development and creating jobs.



Revitalizing Beautiful, Clean Coal: President Trump committed $625 million to reinvigorate America's beautiful clean coal industry, supporting modernization, recommissioning, and reliable baseload power for communities and the grid.



Restoring Consumer Freedom: By rolling back excessive regulations, President Trump has restored choice for American consumers in everyday products — including vehicles, straws, showerheads, toilets, washing machines, lightbulbs, stoves, and dishwashers — saving families thousands of dollars annually.



Withdrawing from Restrictive International Agreements: President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord and dozens of other Radical Left international climate organizations, protecting American sovereignty and preventing over $20,000 in lost income per family from burdensome global commitments.



Reviving Nuclear Energy: The Trump Administration has jumpstarted the U.S. nuclear sector, with companies announcing billions in new investments and multiple reactors set to come online in the coming year, bolstering clean, reliable baseload power.



Historic Deregulation: The Environmental Protection Agency rescinded the Obama-era Endangerment Finding, eliminating over $1.3 trillion in regulatory costs that had stifled innovation and raised prices. The Trump Administration also rolled back Biden-era Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, averting a $1,000 increase in the average cost of a new vehicle and preserving affordable options for American drivers.



Ending the EV Mandate: President Trump halted the wasteful Biden-era electric vehicle push, including the $7.5 billion federal EV charger program that had delivered only eight charging stations as of May 2024, redirecting resources toward practical, consumer-driven energy solutions.

When do you think Oklahoma’s failing Legacy Media may notice? You opinions are welcome below or by email to editor@tulsatoday.com.