WalletHub: OK 2nd Worst State?

It is aggravating to read how some statisticians judge America. They remind that daily life includes lies, damn lies, and statistics. WalletHub is most zealously active in establishing statistical sets which make news. The validity of their judging criteria, however, is frequently challenged. Today’s example highlights Women and proclaims Oklahoma is the “2nd Worst State for Women in 2026.”

Our reading suggests, they are not valuing women who choose to be mothers as equal to feminists. Could that be bigotry?

WalletHub says, “In 2026, women across the United States continue to face significant disadvantages—even though they outnumber men in most states. Women account for nearly 51% of the U.S. population, yet they make up more than two-thirds of all minimum-wage workers nationwide.”

Maybe WalletHub doesn’t know women have historically made up a significant portion of stockholders, and by 1956, they became the majority of individual shareholders in American publicly traded companies. Recent studies indicate that the percentage of women investing in the stock market continues to rise, with 71% of women owning investments as of 2024.

About 57% of individuals aged 65 and older are female, indicating that a significant number of women outlive their husbands. By age 85, this percentage increases to 67% for women, reflecting their longer average lifespan compared to men.

The five states at the bottom of this WalletHub study are Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Alabama. These hold significant numbers of family farms. Women may often work part time to also have time for farming and childcare. Further, you can live below the poverty line nationally while still owning hundreds of acres of farmland – producing your own food and living very comfortably.

Regardless, to identify the “most women-friendly” states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics. The data set ranges from median earnings for female workers to women’s health care to the female homicide rate.



Woman-Friendliness of Oklahoma (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank: 50 th

30 th – Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Earnings for Female Workers (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 28 th – Unemployment Rate for Women

– Unemployment Rate for Women 44 th – Share of Women in Poverty

– Share of Women in Poverty 34 th – Share of Women-Owned Businesses

– Share of Women-Owned Businesses 45 th – Share of Women Who Voted in 2024 Presidential Election

– Share of Women Who Voted in 2024 Presidential Election 50 th – Female Uninsured Rate

– Female Uninsured Rate 48 th – Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth

– Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth 37 th – Quality of Women’s Hospitals

– Quality of Women’s Hospitals 48th – Women’s Preventive Health Care

For the full report, click here: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-women/10728

Avoid the misguided woken broken urban cat women and statistics can tell a far different story.