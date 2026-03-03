Nationwide Freedom Plane Tour

The Freedom Plane National Tour departed Monday from Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, bound for Kansas City, Missouri on a customized Boeing 737. This nationwide tour, organized by the National Archives & Records Administration (NARA) and part of the nationwide celebration being led by Freedom 250, is an unprecedented exhibition that brings rarely seen founding-era documents and history to Americans in every corner of the United States to celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary.

The Freedom Plane’s first stop will be at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, where the documents will be on display from March 6 through March 22. Admission is free and open to the public.

The exhibition includes:

The Original Engraving of the Declaration of Independence (1823);

The Articles of Association (1774);

George Washington’s, Alexander Hamilton’s, and Aaron Burr’s Oaths of Allegiance(1778);

The Treaty of Paris (1783);

The Secret Printing of the Constitution in Draft Form (1787);

The Tally of Votes Approving the Constitution (1787); and

The Senate Mark-up of the Bill of Rights (1789)

This is a historic moment: Inspired by the Bicentennial Freedom Train, the Freedom Plane National Tour will visit eight American cities through August 2026, demonstrating that the nation’s founding history belongs to every American, not only those able to visit Washington.

“Those who may not be planning to visit our nation’s capital this year can celebrate our country’s 250th birthday by experiencing these incredible Founding Documents in their cities and communities,” said Jim Byron, Senior Advisor to the Archivist of the United States, performing the duties of the Archivist of the United States. “We hope this Tour inspires Americans today with the same sense of idealism and purpose as our Founders, to carry our country forward for another 250 years and beyond.”

"America's 250th birthday is truly a celebration for the entire country," said Ambassador Monica Crowley."The Founding documents of our Republic belong to the American people. The Freedom Plane National Tour invites Americans everywhere to see firsthand the records and ideals that shaped our exceptional nation.

“By sending these historic documents across the country, we are ensuring that our nation’s history is a living legacy carried forward from sea to shining sea,” Ambassador Crowley added.

Following Kansas City, the Freedom Plane will travel to Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, Denver, Miami, Dearborn, and Seattle. The Boeing Company is partnering to support the tour, representing a historic collaboration to bring America’s founding documents to communities nationwide during this once-in-a-generation anniversary.

To learn more about the Freedom Planes National Tour, visit freedomplane.org.