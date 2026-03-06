March Federal Grand Jury Indictments

United States Attorney Clint Johnson today announced the results of the March Federal Grand Jury 2026-A Indictments. The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury.

Saul Flores-Sanchez. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Flores-Sanchez, 27, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in November 2017 and January 2023. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney William Dill is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-072

Ashley Lineth Godoy Lopez; Angel Gabriel Malvaez Alvarez. Drug Conspiracy. Godoy Lopez, 22, a Honduran national, and Malvaez Alvarez, 21, a Mexican national, are charged with conspiring together and with others to distribute fentanyl. The Drug Enforcement Administration Tulsa Resident Office is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Niko Boulieris is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-073

Luis Alberto Lopez-Quiroz. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Lopez-Quiroz, 45, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after having been previously removed in May 2010. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney William Dill is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-074

Christopher Joel Velasco. Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 12 Years of Age in Indian Country (Counts 1, 3, and 5); Abusive Sexual Contact with a Minor Under 12 Years of Age in Indian Country (Counts 2, 4, and 6). Velasco, 36, of Tulsa, is charged with knowingly engaging in a sexual act with three separate minor children under the age of 12. Additionally, Velasco is charged with knowingly causing sexual contact with three minor children under 12-years-old. The FBI is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Ihler is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-077

Rodrigo Yepez-Balderas; Ana Fabiola Solis-Padilla. Drug Conspiracy (Count 1); Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (Count 2); Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premise (Counts 3 and 4). Yepez-Balderas, 30, of Tulsa, and Solis-Padilla, 39, a Mexican national, are charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine from August 2025 through February 2026. Solis-Padilla is additionally charged with knowingly possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Lastly, both are charged with maintaining residences for drug distribution. The Drug Enforcement Administration Tulsa Resident Office, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Nasar is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-071

The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.