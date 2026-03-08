U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), a member of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, and U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) Wednesday introduced the Promoting Regulatory Independence, Mastery, and Expansion for Meat Processing in Indian Country Act, also known as the PRIME Meat Processing in Indian Country Act.

This bill will support tribal meat processing operations by establishing self-governance authority for the inspection of tribal meat processing facilities. This authority would keep processing local and available and facilities running smoothly and safely.

“Food sovereignty for our Tribal nations and businesses throughout Indian Country is critically important. The limitations of federal resources should not impact their growth,” said Senator Mullin. “Oklahoma is home to four of the twelve Tribal meat processing facilities in the United States. Given their operation in rural areas, these facilities are often booked for months, or even years in advance, leaving few processing options for Tribal producers. Common sense updates to current procedure will help Tribes expand production, capacity, and support a reliable food supply in their communities.”

“Making Indigenous foods more accessible improves the health and economic well-being of Tribal communities,” said Senator Smith. “Though Tribal Nations in Minnesota have significantly grown their buffalo herds in recent years, it’s very difficult to access meat processing near Tribal lands. This bipartisan bill would support Tribal meat processing by authorizing Tribal inspectors to take on the responsibilities of federal inspectors. This is an efficient use of federal funds that recognizes Tribal governments’ rights to self-governance and self-determination.”

“The InterTribal Buffalo Council, is a coalition of 89 tribes in 22 states all with the goal of reestablishing or enhancing herds of buffalo on their reservations. We are extremely pleased with the great work Senators Smith and Mullin have put into drafting and fine tuning their proposal to authorize trained meat inspectors in Indian county. Allowing our people to be trained and to then contract with the US Food Safety and Inspective Service to approve the processing of buffalo meat will greatly facilitate the work of our member tribes with sufficient herds to process meat. The delays in waiting on Federal meat inspectors to appear or having to ship buffalo long distances to have a federal employee oversee the processing of this important source of protein has been a problem that this legislation should help overcome. We hope this legislation will become law this year,” said Ervin Carlson (Blackfeet), President of the InterTribal Buffalo Council.

“The Promoting Regulatory Independence, Mastery, and Expansion (PRIME) for Meat Processing Act is a practical, commonsense extension of self-governance at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. By amending the Title IV of the Federal Meat Inspection Act to allow Tribes to enter into self-governance agreements with the Food Safety and Inspection Service for meat inspection, this bill promotes local processing, strengthens food sovereignty, and ensures facilities located or near Indian Country can continue operating safely and efficiently in our communities. I am grateful for Senators Tina Smith and Markwayne Mullin’s continued work on this important legislation,” said Cole Miller, Chairman of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and Co-Chair of the Native Farm Bill Coalition.

Background:

• This bill directs the Department of Agriculture to enter into self-determination contracts with tribes, upon the request of an Indian tribe, to carry out the authority of the Food Safety and Inspection Service for meat processing inspection.

• In the 2018 Farm Bill, Congress expanded 638 contracting authority to the USDA by creating a pilot program for tribes to administer the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDIPR).

• Expanding “638” authority elsewhere within the USDA is a natural progression and builds upon the success Indian Country has seen since the 2018 Farm Bill.

Full text of the PRIME Act can be found here