The Great Benjamins Circus Debut

The Great Benjamins Circus makes its debut in Tulsa, Okla. under the Big Top at Plaza Santa Cecilia Indoor Mall March 12-15. John Davenport, a third-generation circus performer, is bringing his show to town for only four days to perform a traditional circus with incredible acts including clowns, acrobats, aerialists and daredevils.

Those who attend this 90 minute circus spectacular will see a showcase of performers from around the world as they defy gravity, entertain the big top and have the crowd asking for more. While maintaining the charm of a traditional circus, The Great Benjamins Circus is also introducing motorbikes, extreme riders and more to keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

The Founder of The Great Benjamins Circus, Benjamin C. Davenport joined a traveling circus after one semester of college despite his family’s plans for him. He bought what he coined ‘the smallest horse in the world’ and brought it to circuses and exhibitions which began his love for the circus and performing. Davenport was later inducted into the Circus Hall of Fame in 1993 and his family continues his legacy with a circus in his honor.

See you under the Big Top at Plaza Santa Cecilia Indoor Mall March 12-15.