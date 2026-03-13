St. Patrick’s Celebrations

The beloved national celebrations of Irish Culture are honored in Tulsa with two different significant organizations with multiple offerings Tulsa Today suggests you consider.

First: A St. Patrick’s Celebration Benefiting The Demand Project

More Than Luck is a purpose-driven St. Patrick’s weekend collaboration between New Story Brewing, Classic Cigars, and The Demand Project, an Oklahoma-founded nonprofit working to end human trafficking and restore survivors through one of the nation’s largest residential restoration campuses.

Throughout the weekend, guests can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day while supporting a meaningful cause with More than Luck.

Hosted by: New Story Brewing & Classic Cigars

Dates: March 14 – March 17

Location: Downtown Tulsa

New Story Brewing — 601 E 4th St

Classic Cigars — 320 S Boston Ave

20% of select beer and cigar sales will be donated to The Demand Project.

The campaign invites the community to raise a pint for a purpose, pairing festive celebrations with awareness and support for trafficking prevention and survivor restoration.

Why This Matters

Human trafficking continues to affect communities across the United States.

The Demand Project works to prevent exploitation, rescue survivors, and provide long-term restoration services for children impacted by trafficking.

The “More Than Luck” campaign uses the energy of St. Patrick’s weekend to highlight this mission and encourage meaningful community engagement.

Saturday, March 14

12:00 PM – Brunch & Learn

Educational presentation hosted by Jamie Miller from The Demand Project

New Story Brewing Taproom

7:00 PM – Party for a Purpose

Beer & cigar pairing experience with live music

Hosted in The Yard at New Story Brewing

Sunday, March 15

11:00 AM – St. Patrick’s Brunch

Featuring special treats from Antoinette Bakery & Café

Tuesday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

All Day – Green Beer & Raffles benefiting The Demand Project

7:00 PM – Live Music at New Story Brewing

Gitans Solitaires

7:00 PM – DJ Night at Classic Cigars

DJ Ed spinning Irish and classic sets

Second: The Craic Begins at Tulsa IrishFest

The Craic Begins at Tulsa IrishFest



We cannot wait to celebrate a weekend full of craic, community, and fun with you THIS WEEKEND! This is not a drill – gates open at 5PM tomorrow! If you have not grabbed your tickets yet, be sure to get them at the link below since prices will be higher at the gate. To make planning your weekend easy, we have included everything you need. Save the parking map, festival map, and schedule below, and explore the links for all things festival related so you can make the most of your time at the Tulsa Irish Festival with friends and family. We cannot wait to see you there!

Full Tulsa IrishFest Schedule

6th Annual Tulsa IrishFest Tickets

Tulsa IrishFest Festival Information & Maps