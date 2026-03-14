Myth of Independence

The great English poet John Donne reminded us that no one is an island. We are all interdependent on one another. Even in the most solitary of activities, it takes a team to create success. As you read these words in a newspaper, magazine, or online publication somewhere around the world, there are many people to thank for creating the connection between you and me.

Recently, a woman who is losing her sight called me. As a blind person myself, she wanted my advice on how she could become totally independent. I told her that total independence simply does not exist, whether you’re totally blind or fully sighted.

For each activity in your personal or professional life, you have to run a cost/benefit analysis. This analysis will help you determine whether pursuing the course of action is worth the effort.

The cost of undertaking a project is not only financial. It involves your time, effort, energy, reputation, and the fact that while you’re focused on this task, you are not pursuing another project that might be more worthwhile.

In the same vein, benefits cannot only be calculated in dollars. You must consider the future impact on yourself, those around you, and the world. If you get no financial benefit from a project but help others and make the world a better place, it may well be a prudent undertaking. I don’t believe we ever do anything, good or bad, that we don’t get paid for. Often, the payment comes in a different form, from another source, and at a later time, but inevitably proves to be true that we reap what we sow.

As I dictate these words to a talented colleague who will send them out to editors, publishers, businesses, and individuals around the world, I realize I could have been more independent and learned how to type many years ago. However, I fear that many of my 60 books, assorted screenplays, and more than a thousand of these columns might not exist, and they certainly would not have been typed as well.

Always do the most you can to benefit the greatest number of people in the most efficient way. As you go through your day today, calculate the cost and maximize the benefit.

Today is the day!

About the author: Jim Stovall is the president of the Emmy-award winning Tulsa based Narrative Television Network as well as a published author of more than 50 books—eight of which have been turned into movies. He is also a highly sought-after platform speaker. He may be reached by email at Jim@JimStovall.com.