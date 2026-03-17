Church Studio: Soundup Roundup

In partnership with Brut Hotel and the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, The Soundup Club will host an intimate Songwriters Round featuring Majeste Pearson, CYDNI, and Dan Lee on March 25, 2026, at The Church Studio. The event offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience the stories behind the songs in an up-close listening environment.

Part of the Soundup Roundup series, the evening celebrates the craft of songwriting through the popular “songwriters in the round” format, where artists take turns sharing the inspiration behind their music before performing the songs live.

This special edition will feature a gospel-inspired evening of powerful voices and meaningful songwriting, as Majeste Pearson, CYDNI, and Dan Lee perform original music rooted in faith, storytelling, and personal experience.

“We are excited for our first gospel round. Knowing that The Church Studio was once a functioning and vibrant community church, it feels fitting for us to sing songs of faith in rooms that once held the praises of the people not too many years ago,” said Caleb Voth, of the band VOTH. “Majeste, CYDNI, and Dan Lee will each bring such a unique sound to The Church.”

Majeste Pearson, a graduate of the New York Film Academy Performing Arts Conservatory, is the daughter of the late gospel minister Bishop Carlton Pearson. She has performed on renowned stages including Broadway and Carnegie Hall, and recently completed two national tours, including performing background vocals for Stevie Wonder in Fall 2024. A proud product of Tulsa’s arts community, Majeste continues to pursue purpose and excellence through her music.

CYDNI (Cydni Reid) Originally from San Antonio and now based in Tulsa, CYDNI blends indie Christian and R&B influences into music rooted in faith, honesty, and hope. Inspired by artists such as Madison Ryann Ward and H.E.R., her songs feel like conversations, soulful reflections on life, faith, and the journey between.

Dan Lee Raised near Kansas City, Missouri, singer-songwriter Dan Lee shares stories of faith and life through heartfelt songwriting. Currently part of ORU Worship, he has shared stages with artists including James River Worship, Naomi Raine, Mitch Wong, Planetshakers, and

Event Details: Songwriters Round with Majeste Pearson, CYDNI, and Dan Lee

Date: March 25, 2026

Series: Soundup Roundup Location: The Church Studio

Ticket Link: Available Here

Event Highlights

Seating in The Church Studio’s legendary Live Room, up close with the songwriters

Open cash bar

Artist merchandise available for purchase

Docent-led mini tours of The Church Studio

Events like the Soundup Roundup reflect the mission of Soundup Club, a Tulsa-based creative community dedicated to helping songs move from idea to studio to stage while supporting songwriters at every stage of their careers.