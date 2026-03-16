The National Route 66 Golf Trail

Route 66’s 100th anniversary this year inspired a Tulsa idea that combined international golf with THE iconic American road-trip. The Route 66 Golf Trail — officially designated a Centennial project — is the world’s longest golf trail: 66 diverse courses spanning eight states from Illinois to California. Golfers (and families) can now play, track, and explore the Mother Road in one unforgettable journey!

All features of the website will be unlocked at the ribbon cutting on April 30th at LaFortune Park Golf Course in Tulsa, OK. Once features are released, golfers will have free access to the following:

• Upload scores/scanned scorecards from each of the courses on the curated trail

• Rank your experience

• Compete on international leaderboards

• Share progress instantly on social media

• Explore Route 66 icons, hotels, rental cars, and travel amenities — all in one free platform

At the current time, only the contact form is functional at https://stickson66.com/

Route 66, also known as the “Mother Road,” was established in 1926 and is often considered to have its birthplace in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cyrus Avery, a local businessman, played a key role in promoting the highway, which connected Chicago to Santa Monica, California according to Wikipedia.

More information is coming soon on Tulsa Today.



