Veteran Tony L. Wright Recognized

Maj. Gen. Tony L. Wright was recognized as the Veteran of the Week on Monday by in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

“It was an honor to recognize Major General Wright‘ long distinguished service to our nation and our state,” Fetgatter said. “We must never take our freedom for granted and the fact that it is secured by the personal risks born by hero’s such as this.”

Rep. Scott Fetgatter presented Maj. Gen. Tony L. Wright with a citation and a flag flown over the State Capitol in his honor.

Wright is a constituent of House Tribal and External Affairs Leader Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee.

Wright retired March 31, 2025, after completing more than 41 years of honorable military service to the United States. Immediately prior to retirement, he served as the Eighth Army wartime chief of staff at Camp Humphreys in the Republic of Korea. In this capacity he served as the liaison between the Eighth Army commander, Combined Forces Command commander, and the Combined Ground Component commander within a Korean four-star led staff and headquarters.

From July 2021 through July 2023, Wright served as the deputy chief of staff for Strategic Plans and Policies at NATO Headquarters, Supreme Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, VA. There he developed force structure and strategic requirements for the NATO Alliance five to 30 years into the future. His general officer assignments also include serving as commander of the 98th Division (Initial Entry Training) at Fort Benning, GA, and as deputy commander of the 88th Readiness Division at Fort McCoy, WI.

Wright began his military career in 1983 when he enlisted as a 13B Cannon crewman and served at Fort Polk, LA. He later earned his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Ohio University in 1989, graduating as a distinguished military graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology and Manufacturing. Following commissioning, he served in numerous key leadership roles including platoon leader with G/333 Field Artillery during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, company fire support officer for 3/15 Infantry and 4/64 Armor, and fire direction officer and platoon leader with 3/41 Field Artillery at Fort Stewart, GA. After completing the Officer Advanced Course he served as assistant G-3 at Headquarters V Corps Artillery and later commanded A Battery, 4/27 Field Artillery in Germany. After leaving active duty in January 1997 to pursue a civilian career, he continued his service in the Army Reserve with the 1st Brigade, 95th Division in Lawton, serving as Brigade S4, Battalion S3, and executive officer for 1/354 Field Artillery, later mobilizing as the Brigade S3. He commanded the 2nd Battalion, 378th Regiment (Basic Combat Training) in Monroe, LA, served on active duty as the mobilization officer for the 95th Division, and later served as G-3 for the 95th Division (IET). He was subsequently selected to command the 1st Brigade, Southern Division, 75th Training Command and later served as the assistant division commander for the 95th Division (IET).

Wright’s distinguished service has been recognized with numerous awards and decorations including the Army Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Achievement Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Kuwait Liberation Medal (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait Liberation Medal (Kuwait), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Basic Parachutist and Air Assault Badges.

“He continues to be recognized for his efforts contributing to our national defense,” Fetgatter said.

About: Rep. Scott Fetgatter serves District 16 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes parts of Muskogee, Okmulgee and Tulsa counties