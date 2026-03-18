Harold Hamm: Right Man for the Job

Analysis: Most of the conversation about Oklahoma’s vacant Senate seat has treated the appointment as a political reward. It isn’t. The worst oil supply disruption since 1973 is reshaping the global energy market in real time, and Gov. Stitt should choose accordingly.

Left: President Donald J. Trump, Photo credit: Gage Skidmore / Creative Commons. Right: Harold Hamm, Photo credit: David Shankbone / Creative Commons.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The discussion about who should fill Oklahoma’s interim Senate seat, left open by Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s departure to lead the Department of Homeland Security, has so far been framed as a question of political loyalty and career credentials. That framing misses what is actually needed. The question facing Gov. Kevin Stitt is no longer which Republican ally deserves a temporary appointment. It is whether Oklahoma sends a political placeholder to Washington during an energy emergency, or someone whose technical expertise matches the scale of the crisis.

The numbers clarify the stakes. The International Energy Agency responded on March 11 with the largest coordinated strategic reserve release in its history, 400 million barrels across member nations, with the United States contributing 172 million barrels from a Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that held approximately 415 million barrels when the conflict began. Brent crude had surged past $90 a barrel, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) March 10 Short-Term Energy Outlook, which revised its 2026 U.S. production forecast upward to 13.6 million barrels per day, reflecting the drilling incentive created by prices that have risen approximately 50 percent since January.

But production capacity and actual production are not the same thing. The gap between them is filled by federal permits, pipeline easements, export terminal approvals, and legislative action on energy infrastructure, all of which run through the United States Senate.

The appointment is temporary by statute and thankless by design. But the eight months between now and January coincide with a period in which the Senate will consider energy legislation of unusual consequence, including the reauthorization framework that governs liquefied natural gas (LNG) export licensing, infrastructure permitting timelines under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act Title 41 (FAST-41) permitting process, and appropriations language affecting the National Energy Dominance Council (NEDC) that President Trump established by executive order in February 2025.

These are not abstract procedural questions. They determine how quickly new drilling permits clear federal review on lands in Roger Mills and Beckham counties, whether Cushing’s pipeline infrastructure can handle expanded throughput, and how fast the five billion cubic feet per day in new LNG export capacity at Plaquemines and Corpus Christi Stage 3 actually reaches allied nations whose energy security now depends on American supply.

Harold Hamm’s qualifications for this specific moment are not biographical. They are technical. When he challenged the U.S. Geological Survey’s 1995 estimate of 151 million recoverable barrels in the Bakken, and North Dakota subsequently reevaluated to discover at least three to four billion barrels, he was not simply being contrarian. He was applying operational knowledge that federal geologists lacked because they had not drilled horizontal wells into that formation.

The same category of expertise applies today. The NEDC’s mandate to recommend a National Energy Dominance Strategy to the president depends on input from people who understand the difference between a lease sale and a producing well, who know what a 180-day permit delay costs a drilling crew in Elk City, and who can distinguish a pipeline talking point from a pipeline easement with actual throughput capacity. Washington has very few of those people. Hamm is one of them.

Rarchar Tortorello is Executive Editor of CityNewsOKC and CityNewsAmerica and the publication’s White House correspondent.

The Oklahoma economic case is equally specific. Continental Resources, headquartered in Oklahoma City, operates across the Anadarko Basin and the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province (SCOOP) and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher (STACK) plays that Hamm’s own exploration teams helped discover. The SCOOP discovery well in Grady County in 2012 opened an entirely new oil province in south-central Oklahoma. These operations sustain a supply chain that reaches welders in Enid, pipefitters in Woodward, and trucking companies in Kingfisher, while generating severance tax revenue that funds school districts across western Oklahoma. When Brent crude sits above $90, those jobs are secure and those tax receipts are strong. But sustaining that position requires federal infrastructure investment and permitting certainty that only Congress can provide, and the Senate committees through which energy legislation moves reward members who bring technical fluency rather than political ambition.

Several capable Republicans have been reported as contenders for the appointment, including former Attorney General John O’Connor, former Trump national security official Alex Gray, and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, among others. Any of them could vote reliably for eight months and hand the seat over in November without incident.

None of them could walk into a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing during the Hormuz crisis and explain, from five decades of operational experience, why the USGS consistently underestimates recoverable reserves, how horizontal drilling economics change at $90 Brent versus $60 Brent, or what specific federal regulatory bottlenecks prevent Oklahoma operators from responding to the current price signal with expanded production.

That is not a criticism of the other candidates. It is a recognition that the country is in an energy emergency, and Oklahoma has access to one of the very few people in America whose expertise matches the scale of the problem.

The conflict-of-interest objection is inevitable and deserves a direct answer. Hamm is a billionaire oilman seeking a Senate seat from the most oil-dependent state in the union outside of Texas. But the argument inverts the actual question. Oklahoma’s fiscal health depends on energy production. Its school funding depends on severance tax receipts. Its workforce depends on drilling activity. Appointing someone who understands the mechanics of that industry to represent a state whose economy is built on it is not a conflict. It is a job requirement.

And the structural safeguard is already in the statute: Hamm cannot run for the seat in November. There is no re-election campaign to finance, no donor base to cultivate, and no political future to protect. He would arrive in Washington with nothing to gain except the satisfaction of doing the work, and he would leave when the term expires, regardless of whether anyone in the Senate liked what he had to say.

Patrick B. McGuigan, Editor Emeritus for CityNewsOKC, is a journalist with five decades of experience as a published writer, educator and historian.

Photo by Jovie Miloh McGuigan (granddaughter).

President Trump’s National Energy Dominance Council represents the most ambitious executive branch reorganization of energy policy since the Department of Energy was created in 1977. Its mandate spans permitting, production, generation, distribution, regulation, transportation, and export across every category of American energy, including critical minerals. The NEDC is chaired by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and vice-chaired by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and its legislative needs will require Senate action on multiple fronts over the next year.

Hamm has worked with this administration and the previous Trump administration on these exact policy questions. He advised the president on energy before the NEDC existed. Placing him in the Senate for eight months gives the council’s legislative agenda a floor advocate who understands not only the policy objectives but the operational realities that determine whether those objectives produce results or remain aspirational.

The AI electricity demand curve adds another dimension that most commentary on this appointment has ignored. The EIA projects U.S. electricity demand growth of 3.1 percent in 2027, the strongest sustained increase since the early 2000s, driven largely by data center expansion. Meeting that demand requires baseload power generation that renewables alone cannot reliably provide, and the regulatory framework governing new natural gas generation capacity and grid interconnection runs through the same Senate committees where energy expertise matters most. Oklahoma sits at the intersection of natural gas production and grid infrastructure in a way that makes its senators’ technical fluency on these questions genuinely consequential.

To sum up: Hamm would carry Trump’s energy agenda forward. He would also support the SAVE Act. He will lead in finding a way out of the energy crisis.

In the end, Gov. Stitt has a straightforward choice, but not an easy one. He can appoint a loyal political ally who will occupy the seat without controversy, or he can appoint someone whose presence in the Senate would be substantively felt on the policy questions that matter most to Oklahoma and the country during a period of genuine crisis.

The loyal ally may be the safe choice.

But Harold Hamm is the correct one.

Rarchar Tortorello is Executive Editor of CityNewsOKC and CityNewsAmerica, Senior White House Correspondent, and retired combat veteran. He hosts The Patriot Sentinel podcast. Patrick McGuigan is Editor Emeritus and a widely published writer on multiple subjects, including media criticism. This story first published on CityNewsOKC here, and is published on Tulsa Today with permission.