Washington, D.C. hosted the largest gathering of Detransitioners to date March 12, 2026..

Detrans Awareness Day was never supposed to exist. Detransitioners wouldn’t need their own day unless something went very wrong. And this year, it’s getting harder than ever to pretend it didn’t. Across the country and in Washington, D.C., detransitioners are stepping forward in numbers that institutions can’t keep brushing off. At the Genspect “Life Beyond Transition” conference, more than 70 detransitioners gathered, the largest event of its kind. It was the largest gathering of detransitioners ever held – young women and men who trusted the script, took the blockers, swallowed the hormones, went under the knife, and woke up to the nightmare.

They came to say what the clinics, the schools, and the corporations still refuse to admit: they were rushed, lied to, and underwent a medical experiment. The event itself centered on detransitioners who had long been “ignored, dismissed, or treated as inconvenient exceptions” by the same systems that moved them through transition. Detransitioners are individuals who once believed transition would fix their distress, then reversed course or attempted to. Some were socially transitioned. Others were placed on puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones. Many underwent irreversible surgeries, often as minors. Their stories show a clear pattern: Distress, Affirmation, Escalation, and then regret when the damage is already done.

The public is finally starting to grasp how big of a deal this is. Studies have long claimed detransition is “rare,” sometimes putting the number below 1 percent. But those studies relied on short follow-ups and often lost track of patients entirely. Loss-to-follow-up issues in gender medicine research have been widely documented, with patients disappearing from long-term data and outcomes remaining uncertain. Real-world data shows a growing number of patients discontinuing treatment, and researchers have acknowledged that long-term outcomes remain under-studied and incomplete.

We at Gays Against Groomers stand shoulder-to-shoulder with every single one of them. We’ve fought the classroom indoctrination, the hidden social transitions, and the system that tells kids their bodies are the problem. Every parent who hears these voices before irreversible decisions are made gets a fighting chance.

Every institution that enabled this gets exposed. Even parts of the medical establishment are starting to shift. Following recent legal wins, major medical groups have begun acknowledging that evidence for youth transition procedures is limited and that surgeries should often be delayed. Detrans Awareness Day forces the conversation back to reality. It centers the people who actually lived it and reminds the public that these are not abstract debates, but real lives permanently altered.

Most importantly, it gives kids a chance to hear the truth before it’s too late. Every time a detransitioner speaks, it cuts through the narrative. It exposes the gap between what was promised and what actually happened. And it gives another young person the opportunity to pause before stepping onto a path they may never be able to undo. The survivors are leading the charge, and they’re making sure the next generation hears it before someone else pays the same price.

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