Candidate Filing Begins April 1

What a glorious time in Oklahoma and the American Republic as free people begin campaigns for public office. Here candidate filing begins Wednesday, April 1, Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax announced today. The three-day candidate filing period will run from April 1 through April 3. Filing hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Candidates are stepping up to the plate to serve their fellow citizens – all should hope. Those who file to be something, can easily be dismissed as they wallow in hubris. Those that want to do something, are carefully considered for what it is they hope to accomplish.

Candidates filing for federal, state, legislative, and judicial offices will file with the Secretary of the State Election Board at the State Capitol, located at 2300 N. Lincoln Boulevard, Oklahoma City. Filing will take place on the ground floor of the State Capitol. Candidates filing for county offices will file at their local County Election Board office.

Candidate filing packets for all offices are available on the State Election Board website. Packets may also be obtained in person at election board offices.

Ziriax said candidates should thoroughly review all instructions, forms, and qualifications which are included in the candidate filing packet and on the State Election Board website. A candidate filing checklist is included in each packet for the convenience of candidates.

State, legislative, judicial, and county candidates will be required to include a Voter Registration Verification Form with their Declaration of Candidacy. The Voter Registration Verification Form may be obtained through the OK Voter Portal by selecting the “Reports” button or from the voter’s County Election Board or the State Election Board. Candidates should be prepared to submit their filing fee or petition supporting their candidacy at the time of filing.

For more information about candidate filing, visit the 2026 Candidate Filing page on the State Election Board website or contact the State Election Board at (405) 521-2391 or info@elections.ok.gov.

Of course people are asking others who they support and who they think will win some office or the other. Remember it is often the case that those who know aren’t talking and those talking don’t know. If polls or pundits decided races, it would not be a free nation and we wouldn’t need elections. That said America, enjoy the entertainment of freedom in candidate considerations.