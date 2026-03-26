Glow Run Lights the Way For Youth

Youth and Family Services, a nonprofit organization that has served youth and families in Oklahoma for more than 50 years is inviting the community to help “Light the Way” for youth in need, June 27th, 2026. They are hosting a nighttime Light the Way Glow 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run, a family-friendly event designed to bring the community together while raising funds to build a new youth shelter for vulnerable children and teens in Oklahoma.

Every dollar raised from this event will go toward the development of this shelter, which will provide a safe place and critical support for young people facing crisis situations.

The event will feature a glow-style nighttime run, free bounce houses for children, and family-friendly activities, making it an exciting and meaningful way for the community to come together and support a vital cause.

As Youth and Family Services celebrates 50 years of service, we hope to continue our mission by expanding resources and safe spaces for children and teens who need them most.



Event: Light the Way – Glow 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

Date: June 27th, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM (5K) 8:30 PM (1 Mile fun Run)

Location: Unity Square (Bartlesville Oklahoma)