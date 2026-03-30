Turkey Hunting Workshops Slated

Hunters and potential hunters have two upcoming options to learn the ins and outs of wild turkey hunting in Oklahoma. And both take place before the regular spring season opener April 16. Don’t wait to get registered, and learn how you can tag a gobbler this spring.

April 4: OHA 2026 Turkey Hunting 101 Workshop

Oklahoma Hunters and Anglers (OHA) is partnering with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to host its Turkey Hunting 101 Workshop April 4 at the ODWC’s Arcadia Conservation Education Area in Edmond. The workshop is a daylong event, with the OHA providing lunch.

Turkey hunters of all experience levels will learn tips, tricks, and strategies for becoming a better turkey hunter. Topics covered, among others, include turkey biology, habitat, where to hunt, rules and regulations, pre-season scouting, hunting strategies, and calls and gear.

Every aspect of the workshop is designed to provide attendees with sound and proven information presented in a user friendly and non-judgmental atmosphere.

The cost to attend is $25 for adults ($40 for couples) and $10 for youth (cost covers lunch and OHA annual membership). Space is limited and pre-registration is advised.. Learn more below.

Registration & More Info, Click Here.

April 11: Learn to Hunt Turkey at the Packsaddle WMA Field Day

The Wildlife Department is hosting its Packsaddle WMA Field Day on Saturday, April 11 at the Packsaddle Wildlife Management Area. Attendants will learn about how to hunt Oklahoma’s public land and attend a turkey hunting workshop, and also will have the option to shoot paper targets at the WMA’s shooting range.

Campsite reservations near Packsaddle WMA can be made here. Primitive camp sites are also available on Packsaddle WMA (please check the Oklahoma Fishing and Hunting Regulations for camp site rules).

Attendees should bring a lunch and light snacks. Water will be provided.

A valid Oklahoma hunting or combination license is required to attend the event.

Space is limited to 40 attendees, and registration is required.

Registration & More Info