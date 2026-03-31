It Works for Seniors and Families

Politics has been part of my life for a long time now. I’ve worked on campaigns, balanced budgets, and watched Washington debate programs line by line, year after year. Experience has taught me that policy decisions rarely stay in Washington. They show up in people’s homes, in their routines, and in the way that families manage everyday life. That’s especially true when it comes to health care.

Like so many Oklahomans, I am facing retirement decisions. Unfortunately, these are not centered on the time I can spend with my grandchildren or traveling with friends. My greatest concern is the future of my health care. It is overwhelming to open my mail and see the ads for Medicare supplemental plans that seem to focus more on fear than education.

However, one program helps put my family and me at ease: Medicare Advantage. It helps me manage my appointments, prescriptions, and the realities that come with growing older. When coverage works the way it’s supposed to, it takes some of the pressure off families who are already doing a lot. It’s no wonder 35 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare Advantage.

That’s why the recent Medicare Advantage Advance Notice from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is concerning. A proposed increase of just 0.09% may sound technical or easy to overlook, but when healthcare costs are still rising and care needs don’t slow down, an essentially flat rate puts real strain on a program seniors depend on.

Medicare Advantage works because it’s practical and built around seniors’ real lives and experiences with our healthcare system. It gives them more options and flexibility, helping them stay independent longer. Just as important, it supports caregivers who are trying to help a loved one without burning out or falling behind themselves.

A national caregiver survey backs this up. Nearly seven-in-ten caregivers say Medicare Advantage makes their caregiving responsibilities easier to manage, and more than half say it helps them save time and money. Care coordination and cost predictability help seniors stay healthier and allow caregivers to focus on being present rather than constantly navigating the system.

That’s one of the biggest differences between Medicare Advantage and original, fee-for-service Medicare. Prescription drugs, transportation help, and support services that fill the gaps families would otherwise have to manage alone all make a real difference, especially for seniors living on fixed incomes.

From a conservative perspective, Medicare Advantage gets a lot right. It’s based on market principles, which means seniors can choose the plan that best fits their needs and budget. Instead of one-size-fits-all mandates, the program allows flexibility and rewards value, which is exactly how health care should work.

However, that structure depends on stability. When funding doesn’t keep up with real-world costs, plans are forced to make tough choices. That leads to narrower networks, fewer benefits, and higher costs. We know that because we’ve seen it happen before during the Biden Administration.

This is a political moment Republicans would be foolish to ignore. Seniors and their caregivers vote. Senators Lankford and Mullin need to urge the Trump Administration to revise the proposed rate before it’s finalized. That means acknowledging the real cost of care today and protecting a program that is delivering results for seniors and families.

About the author: Pam Pollard is a longtime GOP activist who currently serves as the Director of Finance for the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW) and is President of Pollard Accounting & Management Services. Previously, she was Republican National Committeewoman for Oklahoma, Chair of the Oklahoma Republican Party, and Treasurer of the NFRW.