U.S. Supreme Court Rules Equal Tax in OK

Governor Kevin Stitt today celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s decision in Stroble v. Oklahoma Tax Commission. This confirms that the McGirt decision does not extend to Oklahoma’s civil or taxing jurisdiction. Plainly stated, laws are not enforced based on race or tribe.

“This is about fairness for all four million Oklahomans,” said Governor Stitt. “Time and time again, the courts have limited the McGirt decision, rightfully upholding state jurisdiction. This decision made it clear that someone’s tax bill will not be based on their race.

In Stroble v. Oklahoma Tax Commission, the Oklahoma Supreme Court held that an enrolled tribal citizen living and working in eastern Oklahoma is not exempt from state income tax. The court also ruled that McGirt’s criminal ruling does not change the State’s civil or tax authority. By declining to review the case, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed that decision to remain the law in Oklahoma.

“Today’s action by the U.S. Supreme Court leaves no doubt about the trajectory of the law. McGirt is a narrow decision confined to major crimes only and does not diminish Oklahoma’s broader sovereign authority. The State continues to exercise its full jurisdiction outside that limited context, and state and federal courts have consistently rejected efforts to expand McGirt beyond its bounds. The message is clear: further attempts to stretch McGirt will not succeed. It is time to recognize that reality and move forward accordingly,” Governor Stitt added.