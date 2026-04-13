Tulsa County Bridge Money Awarded

Tulsa County has been awarded a combined $2,140,671 in funding through Oklahoma’s new Preserving and Advancing County Transportation (PACT) Fund, created by House Bill 2758 during the 2025 Legislative Session. The Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO) announced the awards last week as part of the first statewide distribution under the new program.

Commissioner Stan Sallee and officials inspect an old Mingo Creek bridge

“HB 2758 created a smarter, data-driven approach to addressing county bridges,” said Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee. “Tulsa County has some of the most heavily traveled rural routes in the state, and these funds will help us deliver real improvements for public safety. I appreciate our local partners who worked together to make this possible.”

Commissioner Sallee played a key role in advocating for practical solutions to Oklahoma’s aging county bridge network. Over the past year, he organized multiple tours with local and state officials to highlight safety concerns and the urgent need for investment.

A third of the PACT Fund is set aside for the reconstruction of county bridges on major collector routes. Bridge projects are to be submitted to ODOT and evaluated for criteria including project innovation and readiness, bridge essentiality for public use, and bridge condition, safety and functionality. Tulsa County received funding for two bridge projects:

•BR 023 – N 113th E Ave – 0.3 mi S of 166th St N over Horsepen Creek – $1,422,387

•BR 085EB – 56th St N – 0.8 mi E of Mingo Rd over Mingo Creek– $718,284

Together, these funds will support the repair or replacement of these structurally deficient bridges that serve thousands of drivers across unincorporated Tulsa County. Statewide, ODOT recommended $10,771,400 in PACT funding to assist ten counties with projects involving 16 structurally deficient bridges. The PACT fund is designed to generate up to $25 million each year for county bridge improvements, and this initial $10.7 million represents only the first round of distributions.