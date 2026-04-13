American Workers See Real Gains

With Tax Day right around the corner, President Donald J. Trump is delivering on his promise to put working Americans first. Through historic tax relief, higher wages, and a manufacturing resurgence, his policies are delivering real results for families and service workers across the country.

To highlight his tax agenda, President Trump ordered DoorDash straight to the White House. The delivery driver was Sharon Simmons — a full-time Dasher since 2021. For Sharon, this work is her primary source of income, and like millions of gig workers, restaurant servers, and bartenders, she relies on tips.

Sharon received $11,000 in tips last year — and thanks to President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts, her tips are now tax free. Those savings have been especially meaningful because in 2024, her husband reduced his work hours due to cancer treatment. Sharon has been able to retain her tips to pay for her husband’s cancer treatment debt, supplement her husband’s reduced income, and afford travel expenses to visit family.

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Sharon is just one of the millions of American workers who are seeing the real results of President Trump’s signature Working Families Tax Cuts. To further the point, the White House Press Office provides the following detail: