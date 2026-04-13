American Workers See Real Gains

With Tax Day right around the corner, President Donald J. Trump is delivering on his promise to put working Americans first. Through historic tax relief, higher wages, and a manufacturing resurgence, his policies are delivering real results for families and service workers across the country.
To highlight his tax agenda, President Trump ordered DoorDash straight to the White House. The delivery driver was Sharon Simmons — a full-time Dasher since 2021. For Sharon, this work is her primary source of income, and like millions of gig workers, restaurant servers, and bartenders, she relies on tips.
Sharon received $11,000 in tips last year — and thanks to President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts, her tips are now tax free. Those savings have been especially meaningful because in 2024, her husband reduced his work hours due to cancer treatment. Sharon has been able to retain her tips to pay for her husband’s cancer treatment debt, supplement her husband’s reduced income, and afford travel expenses to visit family.
Sharon is just one of the millions of American workers who are seeing the real results of President Trump’s signature Working Families Tax Cuts. To further the point, the White House Press Office provides the following detail:
- No Tax on Tips: More than 5.5 million Americans have claimed No Tax on Tips so far, with an average deduction of over $7,100.
- No Tax on Overtime: Over 25 million Americans have claimed No Tax on Overtime so far, with an average deduction of over $3,000.
- Higher Pay: The typical hardworking family is seeing a boost in take-home pay of over $10,000 per year.
- Broad- Based Tax Relief: Americans earning $15,000-$80,000 per year are receiving a 15% average tax cut.
- Simpler, Larger Standard Deduction: The doubled standard deduction – used by 91% of taxpayers – is even larger, ensuring taxpayers keep more of their money with a simpler tax break.
- Support for Working Families: The law expands childcare access and makes the paid leave tax credit permanent.
- Manufacturing Resurgence: Manufacturing is roaring back under President Trump. The sector added 15,000 new jobs in March, capping off the first quarter of 2026 with the first positive manufacturing job growth in three years — a decisive reversal from the Biden-era decline. In fact, every major indicator now points toward sustained expansion as President Trump’s tariffs and pro-manufacturing policies take hold.
- Construction is Surging: Another 26,000 construction jobs were added in March, propelled by strong gains in specialty trades and residential building.
- Wages are Rising: Private sector weekly earnings have climbed 3.9% over the past year, delivering real gains for American workers.
- Prime-Age Workers are Re-Entering the Labor Force: Women aged 25-54 hit a record-high labor force participation rate in March, while prime-age male participation remains near its highest level since 2009.