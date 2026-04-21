ODOC Deploys Full-body Scanners

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is introducing new full-body scanning technology at five correctional facilities as part of an ongoing effort to reduce contraband and enhance safety for staff and inmates.

The CLEARPASS full-body scanner system is currently being installed at Great Plains Correctional Center, with staff receiving training on the equipment. The advanced technology is designed to detect contraband hidden both externally and internally, including drugs, cellphones and other prohibited items.

Great Plains Correctional Center: Full Body Scanner

“It’s a lot like what you’d see going through TSA at the airport,” Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Bryant said. “These body scanners are an additional weapon in our arsenal to combat contraband.”

The CLEARPASS system uses low-dose radiation to produce detailed images of the body, helping staff identify items that might otherwise go unnoticed. The system’s capability to detect secretly hidden items represents a significant advancement in correctional security. Everyone – staff, volunteer, visitor or guest – will be scanned before entering the prison.

ODOC Photo: Discovered Contraband

According to officials, the scanners are safe for regular use. The scanner emits a very low level of radiation, well below levels used in medical imaging, ensuring it is safe for routine operation. To put it in perspective, Michael Fiaschetti with LINEV Systems compared the amount to currency. Radiation poisoning occurs only after exposure equivalent to approximately $400,000 worth of radiation, while each scan from the system emits about 25 cents’ worth.

In addition to producing detailed images, the system includes AI software that assists staff in identifying potential threats. The implementation of this technology reflects ODOC’s broader commitment to safety and security within its facilities.

Along with GPCC, the other four units will be installed at Allen Gamble Correctional Center in Holdenville, Okla., Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy, Okla., Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, Okla., and Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla. Red Rock Correctional Center in Lawton, Okla., already has a body scanner operational, bringing the total to six scanners across ODOC facilities.

The deployment of full-body scanning technology reflects ODOC’s ongoing investment in modern security tools designed to prevent contraband from entering facilities and support a safer environment for staff, the public and the incarcerated population across the state.