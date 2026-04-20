Rep. Hildebrant: Service Above Self

We are now in Week 11 of the Second Session of the 60th Legislature, and the House has passed 211 measures out of policy committees, along with 44 Senate bills and joint resolutions off the House floor. The governor has also signed the state budget, a significant step to reach this early in the session. On April 14, the House and Senate came together for our annual military appreciation joint session, and it was a distinct honor for me to lead the address. Moments like that carry a weight that is hard to put into words.

Our military represents sacrifice, discipline and a willingness to serve something greater than self. As a veteran, those are not just words to me. They are values that shaped my life and continue to guide my current service at the Oklahoma House of Representatives. It is an honor to stand in this role and carry those principles forward.

We owe a debt we can never fully repay to the men and women who have worn the uniform, and we should never take their service for granted. I was proud to help honor every branch of our military during the joint session, and I remain deeply grateful for their service.

This past week, the legislature moved forward with an important proposal that will ultimately be decided by voters across Oklahoma as a state question. Senate Joint Resolution 39 aims to slow the growth of property taxes on homes. This measure also includes additional protections to help seniors who may be more vulnerable to rising property taxes.

If approved, the measure would lower how much a property’s taxable value can increase each year, starting in 2027. For homestead properties and agricultural land, the cap would drop from 3 percent to 1.75 percent. For other types of property, the cap would go from 5 percent to 4 percent.

This measure is about helping people, especially those on fixed incomes, stay in their homes without worrying about sharp increases in property taxes year after year.

This bill now goes back to the Senate for a final vote, and if approved, Oklahomans would have the final say in a statewide vote on Aug. 25, 2026.

In District 23 news, I had the opportunity to host the Catoosa Jr. Chamber Leadership Program at the Capitol. This is a new effort by the Catoosa Chamber of Commerce to invest in high school students and teach them about leadership and civic responsibility.

Seeing young people take an interest in their community and their government is encouraging. It reminds me that the work we are doing today will shape the future they step into tomorrow.

Leadership Rogers County was also at the Capitol that day, and I appreciated the chance to visit with them as well.

As always, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve you at the Capitol. It is a responsibility I do not take lightly.

If you ever have questions, concerns or need assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office. I am always happy to help. You can contact me at (405) 557-7379 or derrick.hildebrant@okhouse.gov.

Oklahoma Rep. Derrick Hildebrant

About the author: Derrick Hildebrant, a Republican, represents Oklahoma House District 23, which includes Catoosa, Claremore, Fair Oaks, Tulsa and Verdigris.