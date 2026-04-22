Tulsa Goes to the Dogs

Mid-Continent Kennel Club Dog Show Returns April 23–26 with Rare Breeds, Dock Diving, and Family Fun

More than 1,000 of the country’s top dogs will descend on Tulsa beginning Thursday, April 23 for the Mid-Continent Kennel Club of Tulsa’s annual All-Breed Dog Show, a four-day celebration of canine competition, community, and charisma.

Running Thursday through Sunday, April 23–26, at the SageNet Center at Expo Square, this American Kennel Club (AKC)-sanctioned event draws elite dogs—and their handlers—from more than 20 states. Competitors will vie for top honors in conformation, speed, strength, and showmanship.

Admission is free and open to the public

“This is more than a dog show—it’s a celebration of heritage, purpose, and the human-animal bond,” said Show Chair Stephanie Garrett. “Visitors will see everything from powerful Great Danes to tiny Toy breeds, high-flying dock diving dogs, and junior handlers preparing for the national stage. It’s an unforgettable experience for all ages.”

2026 Highlights