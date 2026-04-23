Factory Activity Hits Four-Year High

After years of career politicians selling out American workers for cheap foreign labor, the American manufacturing comeback is gaining speed in every part of the country the White House reports.

Under President Donald J. Trump’s strong leadership, American manufacturing is surging.

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said, “Customers are increasingly focused on securing dependable domestic supply they can count on over the long term. Restarting the Gary Tin Mill positions us to serve that demand, support domestic manufacturing, and strengthen critical U.S. supply chains – including those that help support American farmers and food producers – provided trade is fair and enforced.”

The Numbers Don’t Lie: American Industry Is Winning

For the third month in a row, the manufacturing sector is growing as key indicators show broad strength.

The Institute for Supply Management’s key manufacturing index — which tracks factory activity across the country — registered the sector’s third straight month of expansion for its highest reading since 2022. The New Orders Index expanded for the third consecutive month as both domestic and global buyers turn to American-made goods. The Production Index expanded for the fifth consecutive month and is accelerating as factories run at a pace not seen since before the Biden-era slowdown.



The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s Manufacturing Index surged in April, smashing expectations.



The manufacturing sector capped off the first quarter of 2026 with the first positive manufacturing job growth in three years.



The broader U.S. economy has now expanded for 17 consecutive months, a streak of sustained growth the Biden Administration was never able to deliver.

Greatest Reshoring Wave in History: Companies Coming Home

President Trump promised to bring manufacturing back to America — and his policies are delivering the largest reshoring wave in American history as companies invest trillions to build and expand here at home.

U.S. Steel is restarting its Gary Tin Mill in Indiana, creating 225 American jobs — protected by strong tariff enforcement. The mill was shuttered in 2022 after cheap foreign imports flooded the market under Biden’s failed trade policies. Now, thanks to President Trump’s aggressive tariff enforcement, the Gary Tin Mill is coming back online.



The mill was shuttered in 2022 after cheap foreign imports flooded the market under Biden’s failed trade policies. Now, thanks to President Trump’s aggressive tariff enforcement, the Gary Tin Mill is coming back online. Apple is committing $600 billion over four years to U.S. manufacturing — its largest-ever investment. The investment will create 20,000 new jobs and expand partnerships with a broad range of domestic suppliers.



The investment will create 20,000 new jobs and expand partnerships with a broad range of domestic suppliers. Nvidia is pledging $500 billion to produce AI chips and infrastructure entirely in the U.S. — the first time such technology will be produced entirely on American soil. Production of Nvidia’s next-generation chips is already underway in Arizona.



Production of Nvidia’s next-generation chips is already underway in Arizona. Johnson & Johnson is investing $55 billion investment in new U.S. manufacturing and development. The commitment will establish its next generation of production right here at home.



The commitment will establish its next generation of production right here at home. AstraZeneca is investing $50 billion, Bristol Myers Squibb is spending $40 billion, and GSK is funding $30 billion in American manufacturing. These foreign companies are dramatically expanding their U.S. footprints as they reshore critical drug manufacturing to the U.S. and reinforce our domestic supply chains for life-saving medicines.



These foreign companies are dramatically expanding their U.S. footprints as they reshore critical drug manufacturing to the U.S. and reinforce our domestic supply chains for life-saving medicines. GlobalFoundries is investing $16 billion to reshore advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Chips that power everything from cars to fighter jets will be made in America, reducing our dangerous dependence on foreign adversaries.



Chips that power everything from cars to fighter jets will be made in America, reducing our dangerous dependence on foreign adversaries. Stellantis is committing $13 billion investment to American manufacturing. The company’s largest-ever single investment will expand its domestic production by 50% as it reopens plants and adds new production at facilities nationwide.



The company’s largest-ever single investment will expand its domestic production by 50% as it reopens plants and adds new production at facilities nationwide. The list goes on and on and on

Industry Leaders Are Saying

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: “America’s unique advantage that no country could possibly have is President Trump.”

Apple’s Tim Cook: “Today, we’re proud to increase our investments across the United States to $600 billion over four years and launch our new American Manufacturing Program. This includes new and expanded work with ten companies across America. They produce components that are used in Apple products sold all over the world, and we’re grateful to the President for his support.”

Steel Dynamics CEO Mark Millet: “We are seeing an improved steel market environment, supported by domestic trade actions, manufacturing onshoring, infrastructure program funding, and the increasing regionalization of supply chains in the United States.”

Cleveland Cliffs CEO Laurenco Goncalves: “Trade enforcement in the United States is working exactly as intended, with steel imports at their lowest levels since the global financial crisis. Recent actions related to derivative products have brought needed clarity to the market, supporting manufacturing in the United States and creating new jobs for American workers.”

Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks: “Lilly’s optimism about the potential of our pipeline across therapeutic areas – cardiometabolic health, oncology, immunology and neuroscience – drives our unprecedented commitment to our domestic manufacturing build-out. Our confidence positions us to help reinvigorate domestic manufacturing, which will benefit hard-working American families and increase exports of medicines made in the USA.”

Record investment. Reshoring jobs. A brighter future for every American worker.