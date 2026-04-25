States Attorney Clint Johnson Friday announced by press release the results of the April Federal Grand Jury 2025-B Indictments.

The following individuals have been charged with violations of United States law in indictments returned by the Grand Jury. The return of an indictment is a method of informing a defendant of alleged violations of federal law, which must be proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.

Roberto Angul-Iribe. Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of Firearms. Roberto Angulo-Iribe, 55, a Mexican national, is charged with possessing a firearm, knowing he was unlawfully residing in the United States. Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Jolly is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-152

Kevon Aldair Bautista-Marin. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Bautista-Marin, 29, a Guatemalan national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after previously being removed in August 2016, November 2020, November 2022, and May 2023. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Ihler is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-144

Leonel Cruz Perez. Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien; Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of a Firearm. Cruz Perez, 34, a Mexican national, is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after previously being removed in October 2011 and August 2015. Further, Cruz Perez is charged with possessing a firearm, knowing he was unlawfully residing in the United States. Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Buscemi is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-146

Daniel Estrada. Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of a Firearm. Estrada, 28, a Mexican national, is charged with possessing a firearm, knowing he was unlawfully residing in the United States. Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Osborn is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-145

Michael Emilio Gonzalez. Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute. Emilio Gonzalez, 18, of Catoosa, is charged with knowingly possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. The Drug Enforcement Administration is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Bailey is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-153

Perfecto Alejandro Lopez Carrera; Cristian Bernardo Zamora. Drug Conspiracy; Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute; Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of a Firearm. Lopez Carrera, 33, a Guatemalan national, and Bernardo Zamora, 26, a Mexican national, are charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine from February 2026 through March 2026. They are additionally charged with knowingly possessing more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Lopez Carrera is further charged with possessing a firearm, knowing he was unlawfully residing in the United States. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Tulsa Police Department, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Niko Boulieris is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-140

Michael Keith Meeks. Felon in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition. Meeks, 36, of Tulsa, is charged with possessing firearms and ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of a felony. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kenneth Elmore and Valeria Luster are prosecuting the case. 26-CR-154

Kevin Allen Pilon. Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute. Pilon, 31, of Tulsa, is charged with knowingly possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute. The Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elmore is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-147

Arturo Uribe. Felon in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition; Possession of Stolen Firearms. Uribe, 29, of Commerce, is charged with possessing firearms and ammunition, knowing he was previously convicted of a felony. Further, he is charged with knowingly being in possession of several stolen firearms. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Miami Police Department are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Flynn is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-141

Ramiro Vergara Urquiza. Alien Unlawfully in the United States in Possession of Firearms; Unlawful Reentry of a Removed Alien. Vergara Urquiza, 52, a Mexican national, is charged with possessing a firearm, knowing he was unlawfully residing in the United States. He is charged with unlawfully reentering the United States after previously being removed in March 2023. Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Niko Boulieris is prosecuting the case. 26-CR-142