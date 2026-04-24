Enid Area Lawmakers: Tornado Damage

State lawmakers who represent the Enid area this morning issued the following statement after a powerful tornado struck Enid and Vance Air Force Base. Reports show at least 10 injured and homes destroyed in a neighborhood on the south side of Enid.

Reps. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, Carl Newton, R-Cherokee, and John Pfeiffer, R-Orlanda, all represent a portion of Enid or the surrounding area.

“We are praying for those affected and thankful there are no casualties, according to early reports,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement. “We know, however, that the loss of a home or damage to a business can be life-altering. We also know that Oklahomans will rise to help their neighbors and there will be support in the days, weeks and months ahead as recovery takes place. We’re thankful to all of our courageous first responders and to city, county and state personnel who worked tirelessly overnight to account for everyone. We’re grateful, as well, to our amazing meteorologists who issued early warnings and alerts and who stay on the air through these storms to keep Oklahomans safe and informed. Their actions likely saved countless lives.“

The lawmakers said there are reports of damage to Vance Air Force Base, including to perimeter structures and downed electrical lines, which is causing a loss of water supply. OG&E crews worked after the storm to restore service.

The Grey Ridge Estate, directly east of the base and across U.S. Highway 81 was largely destroyed. Local emergency medical personnel searched and recovered all residents, and injuries were not serious, according to reports. The hope is for residents to be allowed back into the area today to begin to recover personal property.

The representatives also report that linemen were out as soon as possible after the tornado to begin to restore service and minimize additional loss. It is reported the governor will tour the damaged area this afternoon along with city and county officials.