Songwriters Free Concert @ Round Barn

Tulsa singer-songwriters GYPSY TWANG will present an Elm Tree concert on Sunday, May 3rd, at the Arcadia Round Barn. The concert will be from 1 to 3 p.m. beneath the shade of the giant elm tree on the north side of the barn.

Gypsy Twang was established in May of 2009. Husband and wife Steve and Sarah Huhn after independent musical adventures, had always wanted to form a band together. Next they rounded up friends and the next thing they knew, they booking dates and thinking up a name (“Gypsy Twang” is a nod to both Bob Childers and Country & Western music).

Photo by M. Time Blake

GYPSY TWANG’s unique brand of music includes original, traditional, singer/songwriter, and vintage country tunes. As they’ve grown as a group, they found themselves leaning more and more towards original tunes penned by John and Sarah as well as dipping in to traditional country and Red Dirt roots.

Steve’s dad was a boogie-woogie piano player, and often invited friends to their home for jam sessions. His taste ran to jazz and standards, the music Steve grew up with. Sarah’s dad, on the other hand, wasn’t a musician himself. But he loved music, and passed along his love of Country and Western music at an early age.

Rounding out the TWANG, John is one of the best songwriters on the Red Dirt scene, with a true heart for traditional country. Frenchie is one of the busiest players in the Tulsa Metro which the TWANG consider themselves lucky to be part of his band family!

Many of the selections performed are Sarah’s and John’s original songs, some tunes written by fellow Okies, country keepsakes, alt-country, Americana, and traditional folk songs. Current band members include Sarah Barker Huhn on lead vocals and guitar, Steve Huhn on upright bass, John Williams on vocals, guitar, harmonica and Kurt “Frenchie” Nielsen on mandolin and tenor guitar.

Gypsy Twang at Woodyfest, Photo by David Nowels

Come out and hang with GYPSY TWANG! The concert is free, but donations are accepted for the maintenance of the barn, which is located six miles east of Interstate 35 on historic Route 66.