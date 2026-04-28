Oklahoma Worst State for Nurses

Nurses are some of the unsung heroes of our society, working long hours in hazardous conditions in order to make sure the public stays healthy. Despite the difficulties of the occupation, nurses are generally well-rewarded for their life-saving work. Nursing is one of the most lucrative careers, with a mean annual wage of more than $98,000 and one of the lowest unemployment rates in the U.S.

WalletHub took stock of the nursing industry to help nurses, particularly new graduates, pick the best place to live comparing the 50 states across 20 key metrics ranging from job openings for nurses per capita and average salaries to mandatory overtime restrictions and the quality of nursing homes.

Chip Lupo, Wallet Hub Analyst said, “Nurses are among the most essential workers in the country, as we’ve seen all too well over the past few years. Since they work in such a demanding profession, nurses deserve to work in places that will compensate them appropriately and offer them reasonable working conditions. The best states for nurses have high salaries, mandatory overtime limits, high-quality health care facilities and plenty of job opportunities.”

Best States to Work as a Nurse

Overall Rank State Total Score Opportunity & Competition Rank Work Environment Rank 1 Maine 64.99 10 3 2 New Hampshire 64.76 12 1 3 Washington 64.75 4 6 4 Oregon 62.44 9 4 5 Arizona 61.96 1 25 6 West Virginia 58.50 8 20 7 Minnesota 58.36 21 7 8 Montana 58.29 2 35 9 Connecticut 58.02 41 2 10 Florida 55.99 5 36 11 New York 55.80 31 9 12 New Mexico 55.63 3 42 13 Nevada 55.42 7 31 14 Massachusetts 55.34 40 5 15 Idaho 55.13 22 19 16 Alaska 54.81 34 10 17 Illinois 54.39 26 15 18 Iowa 53.58 13 32 19 Missouri 53.53 15 30 20 South Carolina 53.37 6 41 21 Wyoming 52.72 14 34 22 Pennsylvania 52.57 36 14 23 Rhode Island 52.48 37 13 24 Texas 52.46 28 22 25 North Carolina 52.38 11 38 26 Delaware 52.09 35 21 27 California 51.64 27 28 28 Maryland 51.63 43 11 29 Wisconsin 51.56 25 29 30 New Jersey 51.53 45 8 31 Indiana 51.13 18 37 32 Kansas 50.90 32 27 33 Georgia 50.65 17 40 34 Kentucky 50.42 24 33 35 Nebraska 49.62 38 26 36 Ohio 49.59 19 44 37 Michigan 49.38 16 45 38 Colorado 48.83 42 24 39 Utah 48.75 48 12 40 Vermont 48.48 46 17 41 Virginia 48.23 30 39 42 Hawaii 47.00 47 23 43 Arkansas 46.94 23 47 44 Tennessee 46.88 33 43 45 Louisiana 46.40 29 46 46 South Dakota 46.40 49 16 47 Mississippi 45.45 20 49 48 Alabama 43.77 39 48 49 North Dakota 43.20 50 18 50 Oklahoma 37.30 44 50

Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of each state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that category.

Methodology

In order to determine the best and worst states for nurses, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key dimensions, “Opportunity & Competition” and “Work Environment.”

We evaluated those dimensions using 20 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for nurses.

We then determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the states.

Opportunity & Competition – Total Points: 70

Monthly Average Starting Salary for Nurses: Full Weight (~6.67 Points)

Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living. Average Annual Salary for Nurses: Double Weight (~13.33 Points)

Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living. Health-Care Facilities per Capita: Full Weight (~6.67 Points) Share of Population Living in a Primary-Care HPSA: Full Weight (~6.67 Points)

Note: “HPSAs,” as defined by the Health Resources & Services Administration, “are designations that indicate health care provider shortages in: Primary care; Dental health; or Mental Health” and “may be geographic-, population-, or facility-based.” Projected Share of Elderly Population in 2050: Full Weight (~6.67 Points)

Note: “Elderly population” includes adults aged 65 and older. Quality of Nursing Schools: Half Weight (~3.33 Points) Tuition Cost per Credit for BSN Online Program: Full Weight (~6.67 Points) Nursing-Job Openings per Capita: Full Weight (~6.67 Points) Nurses per 1,000 Residents: Full Weight (~6.67 Points) Projected Competition in 2032: Full Weight (~6.67 Points) Note: “Competition” refers to the number of nurses per 1,000 residents.

Work Environment – Total Points: 30

Mandatory Overtime Restrictions: Double Weight (~5.45 Points) Ratio of Nurses to Hospital Beds: Full Weight (~2.73 Points) Nurses Job Growth (2024 vs 2020): Double Weight (~5.45 Points) Presence of Nursing Licensure Compact Law: Full Weight (~2.73 Points)

Note: This metric considers the presence or absence of a Nursing Licensure Compact law in the state. The compact allows nurses to practice in their home state and other participating states. Regulatory Requirement for Nurse Practitioners: Full Weight (~2.73 Points) Share of Best Nursing Homes: Full Weight (~2.73 Points)

Note: This metric is based on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Nursing Homes” rating. Quality of Public Hospital System: Full Weight (~2.73 Points)

Note: This metric is based on data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Friendliness Toward Working Moms: Full Weight (~2.73 Points) Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Best & Worst States for Working Moms” ranking. In 2023, there were 4.1 million employed nurses in the U.S., and about 3.6million were female. Average Number of Work Hours: Half Weight (~1.36 Points) Average Commute Time: Half Weight (~1.36 Points)

Sources: Data used to create this ranking were collected as of March 31, 2026 from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Council for Community and Economic Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HRSA Data Warehouse, University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, Indeed.com, National Council of State Boards of Nursing, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, U.S. News & World Report, Projections Central – State Occupational Projections, Nurse.org, The Lore Law Firm, American Association of Nurse Practitioners and WalletHub research.