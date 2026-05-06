Guidance Transparency Act Signed

Rep. Rob Hall, R-Tulsa, and Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, commented on the signing of Senate Bill 1433, known as the Guidance Transparency Act, a measure to increase transparency and accountability in state government.

SB1433 requires state agencies to make guidance documents publicly available, both online and at their principal place of business, ensuring Oklahomans have clear access to agency policies and interpretations. The measure also requires agencies to submit guidance documents to the Office of Administrative Rules for publication in a searchable, centralized format.

“With this legislation, Oklahoma becomes the first state in the nation to enshrine guidance document transparency into law,” Hall said. “By requiring these documents to be accessible, we’re creating more transparency and helping the public better understand how decisions are made and which government agency documents are legally binding.”

The legislation defines guidance documents broadly to include agency statements, memoranda, bulletins and similar materials that communicate official policy or interpretation, while clarifying that such documents do not carry the full force of law unless otherwise authorized.

“With the Guidance Transparency Act now law, we’re correcting internal processes that allowed agencies to act without enough transparency. Guidance documents will now be disclosed to the public and easy to access, resulting in clearer rules and greater accountability,” said Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair.

SB1433 ensures agencies regularly update and publish guidance documents, including any amendments or rescissions, helping maintain accurate and up-to-date information for the public.

State Capitol Building in Oklahoma City

The measure takes effect Nov. 1, 2026.