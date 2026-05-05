Chris Tomlin Headlines Rededicate 250

Monday, Freedom 250 announced that Grammy-winning American contemporary Christian artist and worship leader Chris Tomlin will headline Rededicate 250 on Sunday, May 17, 2026, on the National Mall. The event will serve as the backdrop for a historic gathering as Americans from every background come together in preparation for the nation’s 250th birthday through Scripture, testimony, prayer, and a collective rededication of our country as One Nation under God.

Grammy-winning American Christian artist and worship leader Chris Tomlin

Tomlin is widely known for penning some of the most beloved modern worship anthems, including “How Great Is Our God” and “Holy Forever.” TIME magazine deemed Chris Tomlin as the “most often sung artist in the world” as his music has inspired and uplifted an entire generation of believers. Along the way, Chris has scored 21 number-one singles, 30 top-ten hits (more than any other Christian artist), and spent a total of 157 weeks at number-one during his career. He’s sold more than 12 million albums with 6.8 billion career global streams, won a Grammy, three Billboard Music Awards, 28 Dove Awards, became a two-time BMI Songwriter of the Year honoree, and an ASCAP Songwriter of the Year.

Rededicate 250 will include morning fellowship in front of the U.S. Capitol to an evening filled with music anchored at the main stage on 12th Street. Rededicate 250 will be rooted in giving thanks for God’s presence in our national life throughout 250 years of American history and asking for his guidance for the next 250.

The day is centered on three pillars: reflecting on God’s role in America’s founding and history, sharing personal testimonies of faith and healing in the present, and coming together in gratitude to rededicate the nation to faith and freedom for the future.

“On May 17th, we are inviting all Americans — regardless of background, religion, or walk of life — to give thanks for God’s many blessings over our country and ask that God Bless America for the next 250 years.” — Director of the Domestic Policy Council of the United States Vince Haley

Please see here for the full lineup of Rededicate 250 participants.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET

Location: National Mall, Washington, D.C. — Main Stage at 12th Street

Schedule: Morning worship before the U.S. Capitol through a full day of prayer, music, and testimony

Admission: Free and open to all Americans. Please register HERE.

Livestream: Available nationwide through partner churches, ministries, and organizations

About Freedom 250 is the national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of our Nation’s 250th birthday. Working together with the White House Task Force 250, federal agencies, and the Commission, Freedom 250 serves as the official public-private partnership that connects, aligns, and amplifies national and local efforts to deliver the defining presidential moments of this anniversary year.

At its heart, Freedom 250 is creating a movement of citizens, organizations, companies, and leaders from across the country to honor our Nation’s proud history, cherish our God-given freedoms, and build the Golden Age of Opportunity for the next 250 years. Other signature events include the Great American State Fair, Memorial Day Parade, and Evening Candlelight gathering, Sail4th 250, Salute to America (DC July 4), and the Patriot Games, among others.

For more information or to join the movement, visit Freedom250.org.