Screen Time for Children, Teens?  

As children and teens head into summer break with more free time and increased access to phones, gaming and social media, mental health experts say parents should pay close attention to how screen use may be affecting emotional well-being, sleep, attention and behavior.

“Technology is part of everyday life, especially for young people, but excessive or unhealthy screen use can sometimes contribute to anxiety, irritability, sleep disruption and difficulty focusing,” said Dr. Sara Coffey, psychiatrist at OSU Medicine and Anne & Henry Zarrow Endowed Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at OSU Center for Health Sciences. “The goal is not to eliminate technology altogether, but to help families develop healthier digital habits and recognize when screen use may be negatively affecting a child’s mental health.”

From social media fatigue and gaming overuse to anxiety and emotional dysregulation, screen-related concerns continue to be one of the most common topics parents discuss with pediatric and behavioral health providers. Mental health professionals say summer can be an ideal time for families to reset routines and create healthier boundaries around technology use.

Experts encourage parents to watch for warning signs such as sleep changes, increased irritability, social withdrawal, recent decline in academic performance, heightened anxiety or difficulty disconnecting from devices.

“Children and teens still need time for face-to-face interaction, physical activity, sleep and unstructured play,” Coffey said. “Balance is essential for healthy emotional development.”



Top 5 things parents should know about screen time and mental health:

Excessive screen time can affect sleep. Blue light exposure and late-night device use can interfere with sleep quality, which plays a critical role in emotional regulation and mental health. Social media may increase anxiety and comparison. Teens may experience increased stress and low self-esteem or anxiety from constant comparison, cyberbullying or pressure to stay connected online. Gaming and screen overuse can impact mood and behavior. While gaming can be social and entertaining, excessive use may contribute to irritability, emotional outbursts or difficulty focusing on other responsibilities. Digital breaks can improve emotional well-being. Even short periods away from screens can help improve attention, sleep, mood and family connection. Healthy habits start with balance, not perfection. Experts say families do not need to eliminate technology completely. Setting realistic boundaries and encouraging healthy offline activities can make a meaningful difference.

What parents can do:

Create consistent screen-free times, especially before bed.

Encourage outdoor activities and in-person social interaction.

Monitor social media use and online behavior.

Model healthy screen habits as adults.

Seek professional support if screen use is affecting mood, behavior or daily functioning.

Sara Coffey, D.O.

About: Dr. Sara Coffey is chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences and the Anne & Henry Zarrow Endowed Leadership Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. She is board-certified in general psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry and specializes in childhood trauma, adolescent mental health and integrated behavioral healthcare. Coffey also serves as medical director for Oklahoma’s Statewide Psychiatry Access, Resource and Knowledge line (SPARK) and behavioral health medical director for the OSU Health Access Network.