Military Families’ School Transfer Support

In a release today, Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, and Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, applauded the signing of House Bill 4274, a measure to support military families by improving school transfer access in Oklahoma for their children.

HB4274 updates Oklahoma’s open transfer law to better support active-duty military families during relocation. The measure requires school districts to treat military students relocating under official orders as in-district residents during enrollment periods, allowing schools to begin processing enrollment paperwork earlier and giving families greater certainty and stability as they transition to a new community.

Currently, many military families must wait until out-of-district enrollment opens in the summer before beginning the process, often leaving them without confirmation of placement until just weeks before the school year begins. HB4274 helps remove that uncertainty by allowing families to start enrollment before establishing residency, helping students remain on track academically and providing military families reassurance during an already demanding move process.

“When your family is relocating on military orders, everything moves quickly and there’s a lot to navigate all at once,” Miller said. “Getting your kids enrolled in school shouldn’t be the part that slows you down. This helps ensure continuity in their education so students can get established in their new school right away. I’m grateful to Sen. Pugh for partnering with me to get this across the finish line so families can settle in and students can start strong from day one.”

Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, is the Senate author of the measure.

“Military families already sacrifice so much in service to our country, and frequent moves are part of that reality,” Pugh said. “As an Air Force veteran, I know how important stability and continuity are for children during those transitions. This bill helps ensure students can get enrolled quickly and seamlessly so families can focus on settling into their new community instead of navigating red tape. It’s a commonsense step that shows Oklahoma values and supports the men and women who serve. I appreciate Representative Miller for getting this through on the House side.”

HB4274 has been signed into law and will take effect July 1, 2026.