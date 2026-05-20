Voter Registration Deadline Friday

(Oklahoma City) – The deadline to register to vote or update a voter registration for the June 16 Election is Friday, May 22. Secretary of the State Election Board Paul Ziriax said individuals can register online, in person, or by mail.

Online – To register using the Online Voter Registration System, the applicant must have a current and valid Oklahoma Driver License or State ID on file with Service Oklahoma and the address on the ID must match the address the applicant intends to use for voter registration.

In Person – Individuals can register to vote at their county election board or with their local motor license agent. A directory of county election boards can be found on the State Election Board website.

By Mail – Voter registration applications are available at county election boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and public libraries. Voters can also download a Voter Registration Application from the State Election Board website. Mailed applications must be postmarked no later than May 22.

All voters are encouraged to confirm their registration using the OK Voter Portal prior to the voter registration deadline. Voter registration changes must be submitted no later than May 22, in order for those changes to be applied in time for the June 16 Election.

Voters are reminded that all primary elections held during the June 16 Election are closed. Voters may participate in a party’s primary election only if they are a registered voter of that party. State law does not permit party affiliation changes from April 1 – August 31 of even-numbered years. Party affiliation changes submitted during that time will be processed after August 31.

While a number of primaries will take place on June 16 – all voters are eligible to vote on the state question which will appear on the ballot. Some voters may also have nonpartisan elections to decide.

Instructions for registering to vote and updating your voter registration are available on the State Election Board website. The list of elections can also be found on the State Election Board website. Sample ballots are available by logging into the OK Voter Portal.