The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) has launched the Oklahoma Educator Launch & Mentorship Initiative this week, a new statewide program designed to strengthen teacher recruitment and retention by providing first-year educators with intensive training, year-long mentorship and financial support.

The initiative includes a five-day Summer Launch Institute scheduled for July 27–31, 2026, followed by a structured mentorship program that pairs first-year teachers with experienced educators throughout the school year.

“Participating first-year teachers may earn up to $2,000 in stipends, while mentors may receive up to $10,000 for supporting new educators,” said Autumn Kouba, Senior Director of Teacher Recruitment and Retention at OSDE. “This is a wonderful opportunity for former or retired teachers to share their knowledge with newer teachers who can benefit from their wisdom and experience.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Lindel Fields said the initiative reflects Oklahoma’s commitment to investing in educators early in their careers and building a stronger long-term teacher workforce, while also honoring the veteran teachers across the state.

“Recruiting great teachers is only part of the equation. We also have to ensure they feel supported, prepared, and encouraged to remain in the profession,” said Superintendent Fields. “The Oklahoma Educator Launch & Mentorship Initiative creates a strong foundation for first-year teachers by pairing meaningful training with sustained mentorship, helping us build and retain a high-quality educator workforce for Oklahoma students.”

The program is open to first-year teachers as well as retired educators, former teachers, and experienced instructional leaders interested in serving as mentors.

Applications are now open and accessible from the OSDE website:

First-Year Teacher Application:

https://airtable.com/appld2KbT2fmb0yLa/pag4CQayV2bJcNSsI/form

Mentor Application:

https://airtable.com/appld2KbT2fmb0yLa/pagh8dl3ILpu1QV6K/form

Additional details are available in the initiative overview materials.