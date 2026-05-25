National Memorial Day Candlelight Tribute

Evening of storytelling, remembrance, and patriotic tribute to honor America’s fallen heroes

Today, Freedom 250 will bring Americans together at Arlington National Cemetery for the Freedom250 Memorial Day Observance: an evening of storytelling and service honoring the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States. As part of America’s 250th anniversary, the national tribute will serve as a powerful moment of remembrance.

The evening will also include a special appearance and performance by Grammy Award-winning country music artist Gretchen Wilson.

“I am overwhelmed to have been asked to honor the fallen heroes and their families this Memorial Day. What a sacred place, I pray I do it justice,” said Gretchen Wilson.

Set against the sacred grounds of Arlington National Cemetery, the evening will serve as a powerful national tribute to America’s fallen heroes through storytelling, music, remembrance, and reflection. Members of the public, veterans, military families, and visitors from across the country are invited to gather together in tribute to those who gave their lives in defense of freedom.

Throughout the evening, attendees will learn about the lives and legacies of American heroes whose courage and sacrifice continue to define the spirit of our nation. Through storytelling and reflection, the program will honor Medal of Honor recipient, West Point graduate, and Vietnam prisoner of war Captain Humbert “Rocky” Versace, whose unwavering faith, leadership, and extraordinary resilience in captivity became a lasting symbol of American valor in the face of unimaginable adversity.

The evening will also pay tribute to Captain Daniel W. Eggers, a United States Army Special Forces officer, Green Beret, and graduate of The Citadel who gave his life in Afghanistan while serving alongside Afghan commandos in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Remembered by those who served with him for his humility, courage, and devotion to his fellow soldiers, Capt. Eggers represents a new generation of American warriors who carried forward the legacy of service and sacrifice long after September 11th.

Veteran and national security leader Jason Beardsley, Major General Patrick Henry Brady, acclaimed historian Dr. Mark Moyar, and members of the Eggers family will offer attendees a deeply personal and moving reflection on service, sacrifice, and the enduring cost of freedom.

Memorial Day remains one of the nation’s most solemn observances—a time for Americans to pause, reflect, and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the United States.

“Memorial Day is about more than remembrance,” said Jason Beardsley, a veteran of the United States Navy and Army Special Operations Forces. “It is about preserving the legacy of those who gave everything for this country and ensuring future generations understand the true cost of freedom.”

Freedom 250 is leading nationwide efforts to commemorate and celebrate America’s 250th anniversary through events and initiatives that honor the nation’s history, heroes, and enduring spirit.

For additional information and future events, visit Freedom250.org.