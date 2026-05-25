Prediction Markets & Crypto

Have you noticed how often polls and experts get major events wrong? There’s a growing alternative gaining serious attention: prediction markets. Platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi let people trade on real-world outcomes, and they’re becoming some of the most accurate forecasting tools available today.

At first glance, these platforms can look a lot like gambling, you’re putting money on yes-or-no outcomes, and you either win or lose everything. The difference is the real-world utility. Unlike a casino bet on a random spin, prediction market contracts are tied directly to actual events that affect businesses, investors, and everyday people. The prices that emerge don’t just settle bets; they reveal the crowd’s true belief about what’s most likely to happen.

Here’s how they work. Users trade yes-or-no contracts on specific events. Will a candidate win an election? Will interest rates be cut? Will a sports team take the championship? Each contract trades between zero cents and one dollar. The current price reflects the market’s collective estimate of the probability of the event occurring. If you buy a “yes” contract at sixty-five cents, you’re saying there’s roughly a sixty-five percent chance it happens. If you’re right, you receive one dollar per contract. If you’re wrong, the contract expires worthless.

Polymarket runs decentralized on the Polygon blockchain using USDC, enabling peer-to-peer trades through smart contracts with high transparency. Kalshi is the centralized, CFTC-regulated U.S. platform that uses regular dollars and focuses more on sports and economic events.

These markets share DNA with cryptocurrency trading, they’re volatile, fast-moving, and reward quick reaction to new information. Polymarket feels very much like crypto because it runs on blockchain with self-custody. The big difference is that crypto often rewards long-term belief in technology or monetary systems, while prediction markets are purely binary: you’re either completely right or completely wrong.

The real power comes from having skin in the game. When people risk their own money, the resulting prices tend to be far more accurate than polls or expert opinions. Multi-billions now trade on these platforms every month, creating real-time, high-liquidity forecasts that many institutions are starting to pay attention to.

Like any market, they’re not perfect. The all-or-nothing payouts can create emotional pressure and resolving close or ambiguous events can sometimes cause disputes. Still, by turning forecasting into an open, voluntary market, prediction markets show how free exchange of information and capital can cut through noise and bias better than many traditional methods.

About the author: Matthew J. Moore is the host of The Money Block™ on BizTV and Amazon best selling author of the book “Foundations For Liberty”. Tune in every Saturday at 3pm ET for Matthew’s Bitcoin focused conversations. Click Here! and connect on social media: FOLLOW ON X, FOLLOW ON YOUTUBE, FOLLOW ON LINKEDIN, FOLLOW ON FACEBOOK, FOLLOW ON INSTAGRAM.