‘Bell to Bell, No Cell’ Bill Law

Governor Kevin Stitt recently signed into law a permanent, statewide “Bell to Bell, No Cell” policy, delivering on a commitment he has championed to get phones out of Oklahoma classrooms.

The new law requires Oklahoma school districts to adopt policies prohibiting student cell phone use on campus during the school day, with common sense exceptions for emergencies and documented medical needs.

“In 2024, I challenged every school in Oklahoma to go phone-free so our kids could put their focus back in their studies instead of on their screens,” said Governor Stitt. “Today, we’re making that vision permanent in state law.”

The law follows a successful effort kickstarted by Executive Order 2024-26 that encouraged districts to implement phone-free campuses. In his 2025 State of the State, he asked the Legislature to build on the success of the challenge and ban phones in classrooms across the state.

Governor Stitt said the law builds on his push to raise academic expectations and improve outcomes in Oklahoma.

“We’ve invested in reading, we’ve raised the bar on academic standards, and we’re seeing results,” Stitt said. “Kids need the opportunity to chase their American Dreams, and that starts in a distraction-free learning environment.”

Governor Stitt thanks Senators Ally Seifried and Michael Bergstrom and Representatives Chad Callwell and Anthony Moore for their work on this legislation.“I’m proud to have worked for several years on getting cellphones out of schools, and I’m so grateful for my colleagues’ support on this lasting change that is already improving student outcomes,” said Sen. Seifried. “This policy has already made a tremendous difference in classrooms across the state by reducing distractions, cutting down on bullying, keeping kids focused on learning throughout the school day and ensuring they develop the social skills to interact with their peers face-to-face.”