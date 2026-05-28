America Chose Disruption

Analysis: For years, Americans watched Washington operate like a machine designed to protect itself instead of the people it serves. Career politicians promised reform, then governed exactly the same way as their predecessors. Endless bureaucracy, weak leadership abroad, economic uncertainty, and cultural chaos became the accepted status quo.

The American people finally said enough.

That is why Donald J. Trump was elected again.

“Bosses of the Senate” was created by Joseph Keppler and published in The Puck on January 23, 1889. It depicts large, overindulgent businessmen representing their special interests as they loom over tiny senators.

President Trump represents something that terrifies the political establishment: change that cannot be controlled by the old guard. While critics obsess over his style, millions of Americans are focused on the results. They see a president willing to challenge broken systems instead of preserving them for the comfort of elites in Washington, New York, and Hollywood.

The Republican Party today stands closer to the principles of America’s founding than it has in decades. The movement is rooted in constitutional government, national sovereignty, strong borders, economic freedom, and peace through strength. Americans are rediscovering the belief that government exists to serve citizens — not the other way around.

And whether his opponents like it or not, President Trump has fundamentally changed the political conversation both at home and across the globe.

His administration’s approach to Iran is a perfect example. Previous administrations spent years delivering speeches while Iran expanded its influence and continued threatening regional stability. President Trump took decisive action. Through strength, pressure, and negotiation, his administration forced Iran back to the table while making clear that the regime will never be allowed a pathway to nuclear weapons.

That is the only leadership that will excel in that situation.

Critics said Trump’s foreign policy would lead to disaster. Instead, he continues to demonstrate that peace is achieved through leverage and resolve, not weakness and endless diplomatic theater.

At home, Republicans are finally fighting with the same intensity Democrats have used for decades. The Republican National Committee has aggressively pursued election integrity efforts through the courts while state parties have focused on boots on the ground efforts.. The result is a political infrastructure far stronger and more disciplined than many in the media care to admit.

Texas recently demonstrated exactly what that effort can accomplish.

Ken Paxton’s Senate primary victory was more than a single election result — it was a statement from American voters. Texans made it clear they are rejecting radical progressive politics and doubling down on America First leadership.

Republicans also understand something Democrats refuse to acknowledge: Americans are exhausted by cultural extremism masquerading as progress. Voters are tired of being told biological reality is controversial, parental concerns are hateful, and patriotism is somehow dangerous.

The backlash is real.

Meanwhile, Democrats continue drifting further toward socialist policies and identity-driven politics that alienate working-class Americans. The party increasingly appears more interested in appeasing activists online than addressing the concerns of ordinary citizens struggling with inflation, crime, energy costs, and national security.

Scripture teaches in Isaiah 1:17 to “Seek justice, correct oppression.” Christians understand that peace is not passivity. True peace requires courage, moral conviction, and the willingness to defend what is right.

The truth is simple: Americans did not vote for Donald Trump because they wanted politics to stay the same. They voted for him precisely because they wanted disruption. They wanted someone willing to challenge institutions that no longer function in the public interest.

Trump is not a caretaker president. He is a transformational one.

That is why so many believers continue supporting President Trump despite constant criticism from the media and political establishment. They do not see perfection in the man — they see determination to fight for the country they love.

The American experiment has always depended on citizens willing to defend freedom, faith, family, and national sovereignty. The Republican movement today is fueled by Americans who believe those principles are worth preserving for future generations.

This moment is bigger than one election cycle.

It is a choice between national renewal and managed decline.

And millions of Americans have made their choice.

It Was the Right Choice!

About the author: Charity Linch is the State Chairman for the Oklahoma Republican Party and Founder of Freedom Brigades. She may be reached on social media on X, Facebook, and Substack.