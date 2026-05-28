Great American State Fair Update

Freedom 250 announced in a release Wednesday the first wave of participants, performers, speakers, and featured activations for the Great American State Fair, the 16-day national exposition taking place June 25 through July 10, 2026, on the National Mall.
The Great American State Fair will bring together all 56 U.S. states and territories in a World Fair-style celebration of America’s 250th birthday, featuring live entertainment, immersive exhibits, patriotic tributes, innovation showcases, cultural programming, and family-friendly attractions stretching from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument. The Great American State Fair will feature mainstage performances by legendary artists every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. In the upcoming weeks, Freedom 250 will continue to announce more incredible performers, speakers, and participants.
“The Great American State Fair is America on display and a moment for America to come together,” said Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach. “The Great American State Fair will bring together people from all 56 states and territories to celebrate the traditions, innovation, music, military heritage, freedom and entrepreneurial spirit that define our nation. The performers, innovators, military heroes, and everyday Americans showcased here represent the very best of who we are, and the boundless opportunity ahead.”
Special Guests, Speakers, & Performers
Music Icons
- Martina McBride | June 25
Four-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and Grammy-nominated performer known for powerhouse country hits like “Independence Day” and “A Broken Wing.
- C+C Music Factory | June 26
Grammy-winning dance music group behind global hits like “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”
- Vanilla Ice | June 26
Multi-platinum rapper and pop culture icon best known for “Ice Ice Baby”
- Milli Vanilli | June 26
Internationally recognized pop duo known for chart-topping hits, including “Girl You Know It’s True”
- Young MC | June 26
Grammy Award-winning rapper best known for the iconic hit “Bust a Move” and high-energy 90s hip-hop performances.
- The Commodores | June 27
Legendary funk and soul band behind timeless hits like “Brick House,” “Easy,” and “Three Times a Lady”
- Morris Day and The Time | June 27
Iconic funk and R&B group known for electrifying performances and classics like “Jungle Love” and “The Bird”
- Flo Rida | July 2
Multi-platinum global hitmaker behind chart-topping anthems like “Low,” “Right Round,” and “Good Feeling”
- Bret Michaels | July 3
Multi-platinum rock icon and frontman of Poison, known for legendary hits like “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” and “Nothin’ But a Good Time”
Military Performances & Demonstrations:
- U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps
Elite military musical performance unit
- Army Downrange Rock
U.S. Army contemporary music performance group
- Airmen of Note Jazz Ensemble
Premier U.S. Air Force jazz ensemble
- Commanders-in-Chief’s Guard
Ceremonial military demonstration unit
- U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps
Historic military musical ensemble
- Military District of Washington Air Force Max Impact
High-energy rock and pop performance ensemble
- Military District of Washington MCCS Latin Jazz
Latin jazz performance ensemble
- Military District of Washington Air Force Singing Sergeants
Premier vocal ensemble of the U.S. Air Force
- Military District of Washington U.S. Coast Guard Brass Group
Ceremonial brass ensemble
- Military District of Washington U.S. Marine Corps Free Country
Country and Americana performance ensemble
- Military District of Washington Fife and Drums
Historic Revolutionary War-era musical ensemble
- Military District of Washington Commanders Color Guard
Elite ceremonial color presentation unit
- Military District of Washington Commanders-in-Chief’s Guard
Precision ceremonial drill and honor guard
- Military District of Washington U.S. Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps
Precision marching and musical unit
- Military District of Washington Drill Team Spectacular
Precision military drill demonstration team
- Military District of Washington Air Force Airmen of Note Jazz
Premier jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force
- Military District of Washington U.S. Navy Jazz
Official Navy jazz performance ensemble
- Military District of Washington Current Country
Contemporary country music ensemble
- Military District of Washington Army Downrange Rock
Modern rock performance band of the U.S. Army
The Great American State Fair will feature special screenings of the iconic films National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets, alongside family-friendly and educational programming, including Tuttle Twins and the interactive American Journey Experience.
The event will also include special appearances and programming by representatives of the National Medal of Honor Museum, nationally recognized health and wellness leaders, and some of America’s top innovators, who will participate in immersive educational and interactive experiences.
In addition to live programming, the event will include:
- A 110-foot Ferris wheel overlooking the National Mall
- The newly refurbished Smithsonian National Carousel
- State and territory showcases from across America
- Robotics and autonomous vehicle demonstrations
- Augmented reality activations and innovation exhibits
- CEO and innovator-led conversations and demonstrations
The Great American State Fair will feature daily themed programming celebrating American history, innovation, culture, faith, military service, education, wellness, and the future of the nation.
Featured daily themes include (full schedule below):
- Military & Veterans Appreciation Day
- Wings of Freedom
- Faith, Values, and Inspiration
- Future of America | Innovation, Technology & Progress
- Family Life and Community Support
- Engines of Enterprise
- The Next 250 | Innovation
The Great American State Fair is open to the public, and performances are free to attend. Admission is free; advance registration is encouraged; walk-ups are welcome. Registration here.
Want to show off your talent? Apply here to be considered to showcase your talent at the Great American State Fair.
When:
June 25, 2026 – July 10, 2026
10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. Sunday–Wednesday
10:00 a.m.–11:00 p.m. Thursday–Saturday
10:00 a.m. until midnight on July 4
Location:
The National Mall between 4th Street and 14th Street
Washington, D.C.
Daily Programming Themes
Thursday, June 25 — The American Canon: Opening Day
Launching the Great American State Fair as a national exposition, enshrining the architecture, infrastructure, and culture that forged our nation into a global force.
Friday, June 26 — Land & Prosperity
Land & Expansion reflects the scale of the American landscape and the discipline required to cultivate it, honoring ranching, agriculture, land stewardship, and the resilience that built the nation.
Saturday, June 27 — The American Canvas
Arts & Culture represent the creative force that defines American identity. It honors the writers, musicians, filmmakers, designers, and visual artists whose work shapes perception at home and abroad.
Sunday, June 28 — Military & Veterans Appreciation Day
Military Appreciation Day will pay a powerful tribute to the courage, service, and sacrifice made by our active duty service members, veterans, and the families who stand beside them.
Monday, June 29 — Everyday Health and Well Being | MAHA Monday
Make America Healthy Again puts healthy food, strong bodies, and clear minds center stage. Discover how wellness can be fun, flavorful, and part of everyday life. If you’re curious about feeling better, living longer, and doing it the American way, this is the place to be.
Tuesday, June 30— Future of America | Innovation, Technology & Progress
Innovation, Technology, and Progress puts big ideas on display. From bold inventions to the minds and machines pushing America forward, this is the front row seat to the creativity and ingenuity shaping what comes next.
Wednesday, July 1 — Faith, Values, and Inspiration
Faith, Values and Inspiration shines a light on the beliefs, traditions and stories that fuel the American Spirit. Bold, uplifting, and full of heart, it celebrates the ideas and convictions that continue to move America forward.
Thursday, July 2 — Horsepower of America
Celebrating the engines, the muscle, and the spirit that keeps this nation moving forward. From the iron horses to modern machines, America’s love of power, speed, and craftsmanship tells the story of freedom, innovations, and the thrill of the open road.
Friday, July 3 — Wings of Freedom
Wings of Freedom honors the American instinct to rise, transforming imagination into lift and discipline into forward motion. It reflects the courage to challenge gravity and the confidence to move beyond every visible horizon.
Saturday, July 4 — Independence Day Celebration
Celebrate 250 years of American history with a grand-scale Independence Day celebration on the National Mall. This historic Semiquincentennial event features a breathtaking display of patriotism, live performances, and a monumental fireworks show over the nation’s capital.
Sunday, July 5 — Heritage & Legacy
Heritage & Legacy Day offers a spirited showcase of the traditions, culture, and stories that shaped the American journey. It’s a time to honor the generations who built, served, created, and inspired the nation we know today.
Monday, July 6 — Longevity, Innovation & the Future of Health | MAHA Monday
Longevity, vitality, and wellness come to life, sparking inspiration for healthier, stronger, and thriving living. From wellness breakthroughs to bold approaches that transform how Americans live. This is where the future health is made exciting, accessible, and full of possibility.
Tuesday, July 7 — Future of America | Education and Opportunity
Spotlighting how young Americans are preparing today to shape the nation’s future tomorrow. By using their voices, exploring diverse career pathways, training, and mentorship, we have a new generation helping build the future of America.
Wednesday, July 8 —Family Life and Community Support
Celebrate what really matters: faith, family, community, and the connections that lift us all. What sparks the heart and makes life shine! Dive into the fun and feel the energy.
Thursday, July 9 —Engines of Enterprise
Highlights the engine of American growth, honoring the entrepreneurs, manufacturers, financiers, and systems that turn ideas into scalable industries at a national and global scale.
Friday, July 10 — The Next 250 | Innovation
From artificial intelligence to space propulsion, from robotics to energy independence, this day celebrates the systems being built. The next frontier is already in motion. The future is not imagined in America; it’s engineered.
General Admission
The Great American State Fair is free and open to the public. For those interested in attending, please register HERE.
Evening Entertainment
The Commodores & Morris Day and The Time – June 27
About: Freedom 250 is the national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of our Nation’s 250th birthday. Working together with the White House Task Force 250, federal agencies, and the Commission, Freedom 250 serves as the official public-private partnership that connects, aligns, and amplifies national and local efforts to deliver the defining presidential moments of this anniversary year.
At its heart, Freedom 250 is creating a movement of citizens, organizations, companies, and leaders from across the country to honor our Nation’s proud history, cherish our God-given freedoms, and build the Golden Age of Opportunity for the next 250 years. Signature events include the Great American State Fair, International Naval Review, Sail4th, Salute to America (DC July 4), and the Patriot Games, among others.
For more information or to join the movement, visit Freedom250.org.