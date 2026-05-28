Great American State Fair Update

Freedom 250 announced in a release Wednesday the first wave of participants, performers, speakers, and featured activations for the Great American State Fair, the 16-day national exposition taking place June 25 through July 10, 2026, on the National Mall.

The Great American State Fair will bring together all 56 U.S. states and territories in a World Fair-style celebration of America’s 250th birthday, featuring live entertainment, immersive exhibits, patriotic tributes, innovation showcases, cultural programming, and family-friendly attractions stretching from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument. The Great American State Fair will feature mainstage performances by legendary artists every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. In the upcoming weeks, Freedom 250 will continue to announce more incredible performers, speakers, and participants.

“The Great American State Fair is America on display and a moment for America to come together,” said Freedom 250 CEO Keith Krach. “The Great American State Fair will bring together people from all 56 states and territories to celebrate the traditions, innovation, music, military heritage, freedom and entrepreneurial spirit that define our nation. The performers, innovators, military heroes, and everyday Americans showcased here represent the very best of who we are, and the boundless opportunity ahead.”

Special Guests, Speakers, & Performers

Music Icons

Martina McBride | June 25

Four-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and Grammy-nominated performer known for powerhouse country hits like “Independence Day” and “A Broken Wing.

Military Performances & Demonstrations:

U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps

Elite military musical performance unit

Elite military musical performance unit Army Downrange Rock

U.S. Army contemporary music performance group

U.S. Army contemporary music performance group Airmen of Note Jazz Ensemble

Premier U.S. Air Force jazz ensemble

Premier U.S. Air Force jazz ensemble Commanders-in-Chief’s Guard

Ceremonial military demonstration unit

Ceremonial military demonstration unit U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps

Historic military musical ensemble

Historic military musical ensemble Military District of Washington Air Force Max Impact

High-energy rock and pop performance ensemble

High-energy rock and pop performance ensemble Military District of Washington MCCS Latin Jazz

Latin jazz performance ensemble

Latin jazz performance ensemble Military District of Washington Air Force Singing Sergeants

Premier vocal ensemble of the U.S. Air Force

Premier vocal ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Military District of Washington U.S. Coast Guard Brass Group

Ceremonial brass ensemble

Ceremonial brass ensemble Military District of Washington U.S. Marine Corps Free Country

Country and Americana performance ensemble

Country and Americana performance ensemble Military District of Washington Fife and Drums

Historic Revolutionary War-era musical ensemble

Historic Revolutionary War-era musical ensemble Military District of Washington Commanders Color Guard

Elite ceremonial color presentation unit

Elite ceremonial color presentation unit Military District of Washington Commanders-in-Chief’s Guard

Precision ceremonial drill and honor guard

Precision ceremonial drill and honor guard Military District of Washington U.S. Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps

Precision marching and musical unit

Precision marching and musical unit Military District of Washington Drill Team Spectacular

Precision military drill demonstration team

Precision military drill demonstration team Military District of Washington Air Force Airmen of Note Jazz

Premier jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force

Premier jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Military District of Washington U.S. Navy Jazz

Official Navy jazz performance ensemble

Official Navy jazz performance ensemble Military District of Washington Current Country

Contemporary country music ensemble

Contemporary country music ensemble Military District of Washington Army Downrange Rock

Modern rock performance band of the U.S. Army

The Great American State Fair will feature special screenings of the iconic films National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets, alongside family-friendly and educational programming, including Tuttle Twins and the interactive American Journey Experience.

The event will also include special appearances and programming by representatives of the National Medal of Honor Museum, nationally recognized health and wellness leaders, and some of America’s top innovators, who will participate in immersive educational and interactive experiences.

In addition to live programming, the event will include:

A 110-foot Ferris wheel overlooking the National Mall

The newly refurbished Smithsonian National Carousel

State and territory showcases from across America

Robotics and autonomous vehicle demonstrations

Augmented reality activations and innovation exhibits

CEO and innovator-led conversations and demonstrations

The Great American State Fair will feature daily themed programming celebrating American history, innovation, culture, faith, military service, education, wellness, and the future of the nation.

Featured daily themes include (full schedule below):

Military & Veterans Appreciation Day

Wings of Freedom

Faith, Values, and Inspiration

Future of America | Innovation, Technology & Progress

Family Life and Community Support

Engines of Enterprise

The Next 250 | Innovation

The Great American State Fair is open to the public, and performances are free to attend. Admission is free; advance registration is encouraged; walk-ups are welcome. Registration here.

Want to show off your talent? Apply here to be considered to showcase your talent at the Great American State Fair.

When:

June 25, 2026 – July 10, 2026

10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m. Sunday–Wednesday

10:00 a.m.–11:00 p.m. Thursday–Saturday

10:00 a.m. until midnight on July 4

Location:

The National Mall between 4th Street and 14th Street

Washington, D.C.

Daily Programming Themes



Thursday, June 25 — The American Canon: Opening Day

Launching the Great American State Fair as a national exposition, enshrining the architecture, infrastructure, and culture that forged our nation into a global force.

Friday, June 26 — Land & Prosperity

Land & Expansion reflects the scale of the American landscape and the discipline required to cultivate it, honoring ranching, agriculture, land stewardship, and the resilience that built the nation.

Saturday, June 27 — The American Canvas

Arts & Culture represent the creative force that defines American identity. It honors the writers, musicians, filmmakers, designers, and visual artists whose work shapes perception at home and abroad.

Sunday, June 28 — Military & Veterans Appreciation Day

Military Appreciation Day will pay a powerful tribute to the courage, service, and sacrifice made by our active duty service members, veterans, and the families who stand beside them.

Monday, June 29 — Everyday Health and Well Being | MAHA Monday

Make America Healthy Again puts healthy food, strong bodies, and clear minds center stage. Discover how wellness can be fun, flavorful, and part of everyday life. If you’re curious about feeling better, living longer, and doing it the American way, this is the place to be.

Tuesday, June 30— Future of America | Innovation, Technology & Progress

Innovation, Technology, and Progress puts big ideas on display. From bold inventions to the minds and machines pushing America forward, this is the front row seat to the creativity and ingenuity shaping what comes next.

Wednesday, July 1 — Faith, Values, and Inspiration

Faith, Values and Inspiration shines a light on the beliefs, traditions and stories that fuel the American Spirit. Bold, uplifting, and full of heart, it celebrates the ideas and convictions that continue to move America forward.

Thursday, July 2 — Horsepower of America

Celebrating the engines, the muscle, and the spirit that keeps this nation moving forward. From the iron horses to modern machines, America’s love of power, speed, and craftsmanship tells the story of freedom, innovations, and the thrill of the open road.

Friday, July 3 — Wings of Freedom

Wings of Freedom honors the American instinct to rise, transforming imagination into lift and discipline into forward motion. It reflects the courage to challenge gravity and the confidence to move beyond every visible horizon.

Saturday, July 4 — Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate 250 years of American history with a grand-scale Independence Day celebration on the National Mall. This historic Semiquincentennial event features a breathtaking display of patriotism, live performances, and a monumental fireworks show over the nation’s capital.

Sunday, July 5 — Heritage & Legacy

Heritage & Legacy Day offers a spirited showcase of the traditions, culture, and stories that shaped the American journey. It’s a time to honor the generations who built, served, created, and inspired the nation we know today.

Monday, July 6 — Longevity, Innovation & the Future of Health | MAHA Monday

Longevity, vitality, and wellness come to life, sparking inspiration for healthier, stronger, and thriving living. From wellness breakthroughs to bold approaches that transform how Americans live. This is where the future health is made exciting, accessible, and full of possibility.

Tuesday, July 7 — Future of America | Education and Opportunity

Spotlighting how young Americans are preparing today to shape the nation’s future tomorrow. By using their voices, exploring diverse career pathways, training, and mentorship, we have a new generation helping build the future of America.

Wednesday, July 8 —Family Life and Community Support

Celebrate what really matters: faith, family, community, and the connections that lift us all. What sparks the heart and makes life shine! Dive into the fun and feel the energy.

Thursday, July 9 —Engines of Enterprise

Highlights the engine of American growth, honoring the entrepreneurs, manufacturers, financiers, and systems that turn ideas into scalable industries at a national and global scale.

Friday, July 10 — The Next 250 | Innovation

From artificial intelligence to space propulsion, from robotics to energy independence, this day celebrates the systems being built. The next frontier is already in motion. The future is not imagined in America; it’s engineered.

General Admission

The Great American State Fair is free and open to the public. For those interested in attending, please register HERE.

Evening Entertainment

Martina McBride – June 25

I love the 90s – June 26

The Commodores & Morris Day and The Time – June 27

Flo Rida – July 2

Bret Michaels – July 3

About: Freedom 250 is the national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of our Nation’s 250th birthday. Working together with the White House Task Force 250, federal agencies, and the Commission, Freedom 250 serves as the official public-private partnership that connects, aligns, and amplifies national and local efforts to deliver the defining presidential moments of this anniversary year.

At its heart, Freedom 250 is creating a movement of citizens, organizations, companies, and leaders from across the country to honor our Nation’s proud history, cherish our God-given freedoms, and build the Golden Age of Opportunity for the next 250 years. Signature events include the Great American State Fair, International Naval Review, Sail4th, Salute to America (DC July 4), and the Patriot Games, among others.

For more information or to join the movement, visit Freedom250.org.