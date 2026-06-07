Gov. Stitt Declares Disaster Counties

Today, Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Creek, Okfuskee, and Tulsa counties after flooding caused considerable damage to public and private property in eastern Oklahoma.

“The State and local emergency managers continue to assess damage after significant flooding in eastern Oklahoma,” said Governor Stitt. “Keep an eye out for neighbors that might need help. Thank you to the first responders who are working quickly to clear roads and keep Oklahomans safe.”

The executive order activates the State Emergency Operations Plan and directs state agencies to make resources available, to the reasonable extent necessary, to protect lives and prevent, minimize, and repair injury and damage. These efforts will be coordinated by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management in partnership with local jurisdictions and federal partners as needed.

If a home or business has been impacted, Oklahomans are encouraged to report their damage at damage.ok.gov.

Additional counties are still being assessed and may be added to the declaration as damage information becomes available. The executive order can be found here.